Commitment to the highest standards takes work. Ripping things up, literally, and starting afresh sometimes is the only option. Monte Rei is a case in point.

One of the jewels in the crown of golf in the Algarve has undergone significant improvements over recent times, shutting completely for months to complete work which elevates the golfing experience already on offer here.

Monte Rei’s North Course is a stunning test of golf, and a visit here confirmed its position right up there with the superb Terras de Comportas as the best course in Portugal.

An hour’s journey away, Palmares offers something a little different, which could appeal to a broader range of players and budgets. It deserves its place in the top 10 in Portugal and offers a less daunting test for players, with three strong 9s and a stunning clubhouse.

Here’s what it’s like to stay and play at both.

The Algarve

First of all, it’s worth saying there’s never a bad time to head to the Algarve. The area and the climate, of course, is a major selling point. My visit came in November – weeks after the idea of golf in shorts and polo shirts seemed like a distant memory in the UK – and buggy golf in the sun when the thermals have been out for weeks at home was most welcome. Year round summer golf a couple of hours flight away is a welcome blessing.

Golf in the south of Portugal is particularly popular with Brits, Germans and northern Europeans, and you can spot people heading to the Algarve in UK airports a mile off – just look out for Titleist hats on their heads and the golf travel cases pulled behind them, one of the few times a year they come down from the loft and see daylight.

They’re spoiled for choice when it comes to destination – perhaps they’ve saved up for a European trip and looked forward to it all year. If they’re heading to the Algarve, plenty will want to seek out the most highly-rated course there. That’s where Monte Rei is happy to oblige.

Monte Rei Golf & Country Club

Monte Rei

The North Course at Monte Rei is a Jack Nicklaus signature course that frequently tops the list of best courses in Portugal, and it’s currently ranked in the top 15 of courses in continental Europe.

The resort has recently reopened after six months of redevelopment and adjustments to the course, with the investment overseen by Details - Hospitality, Sports, Leisure in collaboration with the Nicklaus Design team. The greens on the North Course have been reconstructed, there’s been significant upgrades to the bunkering, as well as irrigation work and improvements to the cart path and practice facilities.

The results on the course are impressive: on arrival I experienced incredible bunkering, beautiful conditioning and spectacular green complexes, which have to be among the toughest I’ve ever experienced.

My visit came after a long, dry summer, which certainly has had an impact on the look of the course, as it has across many clubs in Europe. Fairways look sun bleached due to months without rain, but the grass is still a joy to play off. In fact, the extra roll out on tee shots is likely to help out players with lower ball flights. Around the greens, which the staff have been able to keep perfectly watered and manicured, the finishing really is second to none.

The performance of the greens was exceptional, made all the more impressive considering how little time they’ve had to bed down. They’re some of the purest rolling greens you’ll find anywhere, and the fact they’re still continuing to improve is a huge achievement.

There are standout holes everywhere, including the par 4 15th hole, with a brilliant view from the tee box and an elegant dog leg down hill to the right. The 18th is a brilliant closing par-5, gettable in two and leaving a dramatic shot over water to the green.

There’s plenty of water, but the course is actually fairly generous off the tee. There’s also a local rule that allows players to drop for one, rather than two, if they lose the ball with wide tee shots. Things get much tougher the closer you get to the flags and in that vein, while playing here is a real privilege, it is worth stating how difficult Monte Rei can be. Unless you’re a scratch player, it’s almost certain that at certain points you will be left shortsided, faced with near-impossible up-and-downs, and forced to deal with subtle breaks around the greens. If you’re a UK golfer not used to playing with grain, especially, the greens are very hard to read. They were running around 11 on the stimp for our visit, so not lightning fast, but the pace wasn’t the issue so much as the incredibly subtle breaks and punishing pin positions.

The 9th hole at Monte Rei Monte Rei

If any part of your game is off round here, it can be hard to score well relative to your handicap. So then it’s a case of what you are guaranteed at this place – and why you would choose to play here. After experiencing a round at Monte Rei, it’s clear that anyone teeing off here will enjoy a stunning layout, play out on the kind of greens that would make the best putters in the world work for their score, experience one of the premier destinations in Europe and enjoy world class customer service.

It’s a privilege to play a layout like this and back yourself against a genuine championship test that would make the best players in world golf work for their score. Just make sure to take a couple of extra balls out with you and remember to not beat yourself up too much and relish the challenge.

Monte Rei

Away from the course, the customer service is second to none. You’ll find all the services you’d expect at a prestigious club – with golf concierge service and club cleaning as standard, as well as a beautiful driving range with complimentary triangles of Titleist Pro-V1 practice balls.

There are beautiful accommodation offers at Monte Rei, including villas with two, three or four bedrooms. I stayed in the Clubhouse Residencies which offer spacious, contemporary options for guests to enjoy, with shared kitchens and beautiful views of the 18th fairway. There’s also a newly refurbished heated pool and gym facility, which is compact but well kitted out with weights and exercise machines.

Palmares Ocean Living & Golf

Palmares

There’s a plethora of options when it comes to golfing destinations in the Algarve. Different players will want different things, of course, and resort golf can be a wonderful thing. Other places will be better suited to rowdy golf trips in bigger groups, too. Palmares is a superb option that offers a more playable alternative to Monte Rei, and could prove a more fitting option for bigger groups of players.

The place to start with Palmares is the stunning view from the clubhouse down to the ocean and Lagos to the east. Construction is underway on a new hotel there, which they promise will not block any of the view of the bay. The food here is some of he best I’ve experienced in any clubhouse in the world, with the freshest of oysters caught a few hundred metres away served during a stunning lunch.

If you can tear yourself away, there are three nine hole courses here to enjoy.

Palmares

The Praia is down towards the ocean and has a rugged, links-like feel. The Alvor has the best views and the Lagos is tree lined and more technical, with players having to be smarter off the tee than the other 9s.

On all three courses, you’ll find subtle breaks around the flags, with greens running beautifully, with fantastic conditioning throughout. The Alvor and Lagos have a more manicured feel than the Praia which is designed to be more rugged in style and compliment the natural landscape. Personal preference will certainly play a part, but all three are fun tests.

I played the nine holes on the Praia course twice across two different days. On day one, it was very scorable and low handicappers might have even found it a little easy. On the second day, though, the wind got up and it played like a different golf course and presented much more of a challenge. There’s also a train track which runs along a number of holes – it truly is like a Scottish links course in some regards, albeit with more sun.

The Praia course at Palmares Palmares

The Alvor is the most spectacular of the three routes. After a slightly modest start, the course delivers some breathtaking holes – you’ll be stopping to take pictures and videos of tee shots here, with plenty of dramatic downhill tee shots heading towards the ocean.

If I have one minor gripe, it would be that the golf balls on the driving range are not complimentary and the practice facilities are smaller than you might expect at such a luxurious resort. There are, however, plans in place to expand in place.

Palmares

There are a number of accommodation options available including fantastic apartments, which are kitted out with a balcony and a terrace extending out – perfect for social stays with small groups. They're built in terracotta tones, blending organically into the dramatic hills on site and framing a number of holes on the golf course.

If you do visit Palmares, the nearby Arvad Wine tasting centre is thoroughly recommended. The winery and tasting centre’s picturesque porch overlooks the vineyard and local landscape down to the Arade river. Engaging sommelier Ricardo is more than happy to talk visitors through the fascinating terroir – for anyone interested in such things – with a strong breeze off the sea, as well as the presence of brackish water in the clay-based earth and warm climate making for a strong sense of place in the various bottlings.





As well as developing a strong reputation, the vineyard is in a relatively young, experimental stage too, meaning there's plenty of different things to try, aged in a mixture of clay containers and wooden barrels. Take it from me, it's a wine nerd's idea of a very nice time, and a fantastic pairing to world class golf in the Algarve.

For more information on Monte Rei, head here. For more information on Palmares, head here.

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