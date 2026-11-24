Miley Cyrus married boyfriend of five years Maxx Morando in a plush Palm Springs wedding over the weekend - but, despite the bride donning a breathtaking Saint Laurent gown, all eyes were on another dress on social media.

Before the singer, 33, had chance to close-ups of the nuptials - which took place at Frank Sinatra’s former Twin Palms estate, no less - a series of aerial shots from the ceremony leaked online.

While it would appear the couple had an all-black theme for their wedding guests, however, one guest stood out among the rest, wearing a standout yellow dress.

Predictably, social media wasted no time starting a pile-on aimed at the mystery guest, branding her “rude” for not abiding by the dress code, despite a lack-of context as to how she ended up in that position.

A deep-dive has since identified the woman as Belgica Vargas, who is married to music producer Shawn Everett and she’s sat next to in the photo.

But hold your horses, because as it would turn out, this wasn’t an act of rebellion against Cyrus and Morando’s wishes, nor a case of lost luggage - rather, just a good old-fashioned mix-up.

A woman claiming to be the sister of Vargas - who is followed by Everett on Instagram - commented on one of the now-viral photos of the canary look stood out among a sea of black explaining exactly what went down.

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“She didn’t know guys, her husband is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro inlaw then you would totally understand,” Grecia Grace wrote.

“My sister should have known better to double check on the invite,” she continued. “Anyway Miley is a sweetheart so she didn’t care as much as the internet does. Our family is having a few laughs.”

In a separate comment, Grecia added that Belgica “said she saw the invite 2 months ago and is gonna go home soon to see the invite and to see where they missed the memo. Her husband is a colorful guy so we’re surprised he wore black.”

“At least she can find herself in photos”, one fan joked.

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