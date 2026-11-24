Donald Trump responded to Elon Musk ’s recent claim that he’s “not MAGA”, despite pouring millions into elections.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, tech billionaire Elon Musk insisted he’s not a supporter of the “Make America Great Again” movement, also known as MAGA , popularied by the current president Trump.

MAGA is seen as a pro-Trump faction of the Republican Party and has been facilitated by Musk who’s spent hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Trump in his 2024 presidential re-election campaign, and backing Republican and Trump-allied candidates in the recent midterm elections (with little success).

Trump was asked about Musk turning his back on the MAGA label.

“He’s 80 per cent super genius and 20 per cent I refuse to say what that is,” Trump said, adding: “He’s a very unusual guy.”

He continued: “He’s a somewhat conservative, yes. You know, I see these people … they change for an election. But whether it’s conservative or liberal, they always go back to where they started. They always do.”

There was some debate around what Trump meant by the “20 per cent” – and his refusal to say what he was thinking was met with plenty of humour.

“Trump when trying to think of the other 20%,” someone posted, along with the José Mourinho “If I speak, I am in big trouble” meme.

One account wrote: “That 20% is doing a lot of work in that sentence.”

Someone else argued: “Nobody is ever going to stop wondering about that 20%.”

Another suggested: “20% meme lord?”

One person argued: “He might be one of the funniest people to have ever walked the earth, even if it’s mostly by accident. He should have stayed on Reality TV.”

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