Disgraced former lawyer Rudy Giuliani is being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump – and critics think he’s “cheapening” it by doing so.

82-year-old Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City who was in the role during the 9/11 terror attacks. He also later worked as Trump’s personal lawyer. Following Joe Biden ’s 2020 presidential election win, he helped to perpetuate the conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from Trump and worked (however unsuccessfully) to keep him in power. In 2024, Giuliani was permanently disbarred from practising law.

Despite his chequered past, US president Trump has apparently seen fit to honour Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian honour that is awarded by a president, usually for “meritorious contributions to U.S. security or national interests, world peace, or cultural and public endeavors”.

The news was announced by Giuliani on Steve Bannon’s podcast and has since sparked plenty of backlash.

“Rudy Giuliani who has been disbarred and disgraced for his election fraud claims was awarded today by Donald Trump, the highest civilian award; the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Further disdain and cheapening of the most honorable award in America,” suggested one person.

Another wrote: “Today, in his latest desecration and debasement of the presidency, Trump is awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to ‘coup bro’ Rudy Giuliani — the disgraced and disbarred former mayor of New York City.

“After Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Giuliani was central to the failed effort to overthrow American democracy, terminate the Constitution, and usurp the will of the people.”

Someone else wrote: “The clown show continues.”

“Awarding Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom diminishes the prestige of the award for everyone who has received it.

“This is supposed to be our nation’s highest civilian honor, recognizing exceptional contributions to America and society,” argued another person.

One person added: “The hits just keep on coming.”

Another mocked: “Trump giving Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom is an interesting way to find out that the Right now believes in participation trophies.”

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