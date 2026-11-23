US president Donald Trump has been condemned for “gutter racism” in yet another shocking Truth Social post.

Taking to his social media platform on Sunday afternoon Trump went on several rants, making comments about the price of oil dropping since the Democrats won the midterms and even quietly attempting to call into question the midterm’s validity , calling the election “strange”.

But, one post stood out as particularly abhorrent as the president of the most powerful country on the planet launched a racist attack against the Somali community living in Minnesota – a group he has attacked several times before as well as Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar .

President Trump wrote: “It’s incredible that Somalians have been able to completely take over the once great State of Minnesota. They own it, ‘lock, stock, and barrel’ and, almost 95% are on some form of welfare. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

“Gutter racism and completely false to boot,” one account suggested.

Another argued: “Comments like this from Trump and the lack of any pushback from any [Republican Party of Minnesota] candidate are why Dems won the governor, house and senate in Minnesota a few weeks ago.”

Someone else wrote: “Glad to see Trump is capable of reflection and introspection after getting shellacked in the midterms.”

“What do you expect from the man who says he has a 99% approval rating?” asked another.

Another pointed out: “It’s so crazy that this man is so obsessed with this small group of people.”

One person called for the “25th Amendment”.

Someone else wrote: “What a shameful and disgusting post.”

“Gutter racism, indeed,” another agreed.

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