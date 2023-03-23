The designer behind the 'Big Red Boots' have created an even more absurd shoe

Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF recently made headlines for their polarising Big Red Boots – and now, they've taken it one step further.

Please welcome... the "BWD" trainer.

Their new outlandish creation looks like generic footwear from afar, but upon closer inspection, you'll notice that they're missing the front section. That's because the shoe is designed to be worn back to front.

It didn't take long for their new addition to become the talking point on Twitter, with one person lost for words: "That is….something."

Another joked: "Don’t worry, all the usual F-boy YouTubers will be hyping these up for sure."

Meanwhile, a third theorised: "I’m fully convinced that companies like MSCHF and Balenciaga are making products to see how much of a fool they can make out of consumers before ppl realize. When they finally admit it, I want credit."





This isn't the first time MSCHF has turned heads, either.



Last month, they dropped a pair of "Big Red Boots" with a $350 (£280) price tag.

The cartoon-like boots soon become an overnight sensation and are now sold out on the website, with the likes of WWE wrestler Seth Rollins, rapper Lil Wayne and Diplo sporting the bizarre boots.

The brand described them as: "CARTOON BOOTS FOR A COOL 3D WORLD. CARTOONISHNESS IS AN ABSTRACTION THAT FREES US FROM THE CONSTRAINTS OF REALITY. IF YOU KICK SOMEONE IN THESE BOOTS THEY GO BOING!"

They've previously released boots that have a striking resemblance to medical casts and Hermes Birkin bags transformed into Birkenstocks.

They've even collaborated with Lil Nas X on Satan sneakers that featured real blood in the soles.

MSCHF's BWD is set to drop on April 11 exclusively via the MSCHF app.

