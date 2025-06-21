There's a hidden nudist 'festival within a festival' at Glastonbury

Festival-goers are only just learning about the nudist "festival within a festival" at Glastonbury, offering a "truly unique" experience.

The Lost Horizon Nomadic Spa is tucked away at the southern end of the site near the Tipi Field, providing a hidden oasis away from the crowds. Nude activities include yoga, body painting, trampolining and hula hooping. Attendees will also be treated to live performances.

Clothing is optional around the site, with organisers explaining, "there is never any pressure to wear less than you feel comfortable in, and dressing up or dressing down are both encouraged."

Previous attendees can't wait to return to the hidden gem, with one writing: "Wow what an absolutely delicious, luscious, liberating time we all had!"



One event organiser added: "Over the years, they have provided both a safe haven from the intensity of some of the UK's biggest festivals as well as a platform for grassroots artists to perform."

A statement from Lost Horizons reads: "Unwind and rejuvenate away from the bustle and mayhem. Melt in a hammock, recharge in the sunshine or lounge by the fire in the lodge.

"The luxurious wood-fired yurt sauna is sizzling from 8am – 10pm. Our Solar Stage offers a range of entertainment throughout the day with an assortment of musical styles.



They continued: "Hire a fresh clean towel, grab a home-made natural soap, secure your valuables, charge your phone with solar power and book your massage at reception. You’ll find a comfortable yurt for your clothes, a warm and cosy tipi sun lodge, showers, plunge pool, a large garden for sunbathing and beautiful open fires."

The excitement doesn't stop there after a hidden underground tunnel that runs across the festival has left festival-goers stunned.

