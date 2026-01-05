Scientists discover strange 'mathematical pattern' in the human body

The human body is a marvel of science and researchers have discovered a strange reoccurring mathematical pattern within its cells.

Our bodies are made up of a massive variety of individual cells with countless different functions, from neurons in our nervous system to the oxygen carriers that all work in harmony to keep us alive.

Experts from scientific research institutions in Germany, Canada, Spain, and the US have worked together on a study to determine just how many cells of each type there are in the human body and the results are staggering.

They found that most adult males possess around 36 trillion cells, while adult females have in the region of 28 trillion cells. For a 10-year-old child, they have around 17 trillion.

Interestingly though, scientists discovered that, regardless of the total number of cells, if they are grouped according to their function, the proportions for each individual remain the same.

The researchers explained in their findings: “These patterns are suggestive of a whole-organism trade-off between cell size and count and imply the existence of cell-size homeostasis across cell types.”

Scientists believe there is a natural balancing act at play between different cell types with new cells being produced to maintain the balance.

The body produces fewer larger cells (such as muscle fibres) and more smaller cells (like blood cells). It is hoped that future studies will be able to uncover exactly how this happens and how bodies seem to naturally regulate cells.

They explained that all cells are perfectly sized for their roles and any deviation from their scale can indicate the presence of disease.

Experts have made their data, analysis and results public in the hopes that future studies into biology will be able to utilise their research.

