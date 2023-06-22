Glastonbury is back in full swing, and while the weather wasn't off to a great start as anticipated, lucky festival-goers didn't let it dampen their spirits.

The likes of Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo are set to head to the stage during the unmissable weekend. There is one thing, however, that many of the 200,000 revellers may unintentionally miss: A secret underground tunnel.

That's right. There is a mysterious tunnel that connects the Greenpeace Field and the Green Futures area that runs below the old railway line through the middle of the site. The tunnel is often decorated with lights, glass and installations.

That's not all...

According to Somerset Live, there's another hidden gem tucked away at Glasto.

Above the highest point of the festival area is Strummerville, an area to relax and unwind next to a 24-hour campfire and sofas. The area is often filled with live acoustic performances too.

Not to mention, a 'hidden oasis' which is said to double up as a secret nudist area at Glastonbury.

Tucked away from the crowds, this area has been a part of the festival for years and features a sauna, massage parlour and a cafe. Described as "a festival within a festival," Lost Horizons offers a "truly unique" experience.

"Our Solar Stage offers a range of entertainment throughout the day, with an assortment of musical styles. You could be easing into the morning with acoustic and folk vibes and jump-start your afternoon with some reggae, swing and gypsy jazz," their site reads.

"Some of the best musicians on the festival circuit have played often promoting and joining in with the naturist theme."

