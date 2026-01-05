Tyson Fury announces return to boxing after fifth retirement and fans have one demand

Tyson Fury has announced his return to boxing after announcing his fifth retirement last year - and fans already have their mind set on his next opponent.

The two-time world heavyweight champion made the surprise revelation on Instagram, sharing a video of himself training in the ring.

"2026 is that year Return of the mac," he penned. "Been away for a while but im back now, 37 years old and still punching. nothing better to do than punch men in the face & get paid for it".

Fury’s announcement comes following his high-profile rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, after which he declared his retirement from boxing. At the time, the Gypsy King expressed gratitude to those who had supported him throughout his career.

"Thanks, it's been a blast. Thanks to everyone who helped out along the way," he shared at the time.





Inevitably, fans were taken aback by Fury’s surprise return, with many speculating about potential opponents and what this latest comeback could mean for the heavyweight division - and there's one fight that everyone wants amid his comeback.

"The GOAT has returned," one simply quipped, as another celebrated the news, writing: "Great news, you've been missed, Tyson. Who’s getting it???"

A third chimed in: "Who saw this coming?", before demanding: "There's only one fight for me. Until he beats Usyk his record means nothing."

It didn't take long for followers to poke fun at the amount of retirement announcements Fury has made, with one questioning: "How many retirements has this man had?"

Meanwhile, another humoured: "More retirements than title defences."

