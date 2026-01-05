GTA 7 location 'revealed' by former Rockstar dev - and it's not really a surprise

While we're still waiting for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, which if all goes to plan will finally be available on 19 November 2026, a former Rockstar Games developer has already given his verdict on the settings of future GTA games.

And it's not that surprising in the slightest.

The vast majority of GTA games take place in fictional versions of real-life US locations - think Liberty City with New York City and Los Santos with Los Angeles. GTA 6 will be set in Leonida, a fictional take on Florida, including Vice City with Miami.

The only exception to this is GTA: London but that released in 1999 and every single GTA since then, including all the 3D and HD titles, has been set in fictional versions of the US.

And Obbe Vermeij, who spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009, predicts that trend is highly likely to continue beyond GTA 6, reports GamesHub.

Obbe Vermeij thinks Grand Theft Auto games will continue to be set in fictional versions of US locations / Screenshot from Rockstar Games

When asked if GTA could ever be set in Europe again, Vermeij said: "It's just not realistic. I would love it and if games still took a year to make then yeah sure, you can have a little fun but you're not going to get that when there's a GTA every 12 years.

"You're not going to set it in a new location. You don't really need to either because the technology changes so much. Nobody is going to say that they're not going to play GTA 6 because they've already played Vice City. That doesn't make sense. It's completely different.

"They'll revisit New York again. They'll go back to LA or maybe Las Vegas. I'm afraid we're stuck in this loop of about five American cities. Let's just get used to it."

To be clear, this is speculation and GTA 7 has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.