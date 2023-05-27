I visited the 'City of Love' solo – and found a different love I wasn't expecting

Renowned for exuding romance with tens of thousands of proposals happening at the Eiffel Tower each year, it's no wonder Paris is branded the City of Love.

The French capital first got its reputation in the 19th century, when artists and writers including Victor Hugo and Honoré de Balzac banded together for what we now know as the Romantic period. The movement rebelled against the formalities of neo-classicism, through a newfound interest in the expression of personal feeling.

It was a time when literary evenings were a big hit among the bourgeoisie, later introducing words to European vocabulary such as "rendez-vous" and "je t’aime".

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Fast forward to 2023, and Paris' ties to romance are still going strong with its elegant buildings, charming streets, sultry bars and love for the arts.

Given the unwritten pressures of visiting with special someone, Paris may not initially spring to mind as a solo travel destination. I've visited the famed city many times, but never alone. I too, felt the need to string someone along so I didn't feel out of place.

Instead, I romanticised my solo life and headed to the city to explore through a different lens – and ironically, I fell in love, but not how you might expect.

Nestled in the 15th arrondissement resides Hôtel Beauregard, a six-storey Haussmann building home to 38 rooms. Designed by Chloé Nègre, an India Mahdavi alum and one of this year’s AD 100, the hotel marries classic and contemporary features with a seventies retro twist.

Complete with Eiffel Tower views and a Wes Anderson-esque restaurant, Hôtel Beauregard is the newest addition to hipster hotel company Touriste.

The chain is passionate about guests "stepping outside of their comfort zone" to discover other lives, and "being comfortable with occasionally finding yourself off-centre before reclaiming parts of yourself you sometimes didn’t think were there".

And, that's exactly what I did.

Hôtel Beauregard





The idea that Paris is exclusive to lovers is far from reality. It's quite the opposite: Parisians are experts at being by themselves.

I read in cafes, dined al fresco, drank wine, visited galleries, and smashed my step goal. This led me to an epiphany that consciously dating yourself is one of the most romantic gestures. Even with public displays of affection in every corner, there wasn't once a feeling of missing out.

While that may sound slightly self-absorbed, solitude has almost become a lost art.

We spend most of our 'free time' booking in social plans, fighting dating app fatigue and desperately trying to stay busy. But, when you cut all attachment to the things you think you need, you learn to love your own company, time and freedom. It almost becomes addictive.

Being alone also pushes you outside of your comfort zone. I found myself putting the world to rights with locals, discussing everything from French culture, politics, to their hate for Emily in Paris and exaggerated stereotypes – one of which being the French are rude. They're some of the friendliest people I've ever met.





Hôtel Beauregard





There's something poetic about being in the City of Love solo.

Some friends, partners and family members come and go but you will always have yourself – which poses the question: Why do we struggle to value ourselves and cherish our time as much as we do with others?

While I didn't find love in another person, nor did I intend to, it brings me to believe that solo travel life epitomises self-love.

For more information, visit Touriste here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.