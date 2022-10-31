Everyone loves the countdown to Christmas and however old you are, using an advent calendar to track the passing days in December is pure joy.

But not everyone has a sweet tooth, so having a daily square of chocolate may not appeal to people looking to get in the festive mood.

Pipers has solved this problem by making a crisps advent calendar for savoury toothed people to crunch down on until the big day.

The calendar has six flavours provided and they include cheddar & onion, sea salt and sweet chilli.

On the 25th December (aka Christmas Day), those with the calendar also get a pair of socks - and who doesn't love getting socks for Christmas?

It is not the only alternative advent calendar on the market. Nowadays you can get anything from alcohol calendars to makeup.

Meanwhile if Pringles are more your cup of crisp, they also offer a calendar.

There really is something for everyone when it comes to celebrating the festive season. Yum.

