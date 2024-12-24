Is 2024 the year second hand Christmas gifts go mainstream?

Traditionally, second-hand Christmas gifts have held a certain level of stigma they didn't deserve – but attitudes are shifting, it's not only become acceptable, but it's now considered cool.

With sustainability becoming more than just a buzzword, pre-loved gifts are gaining traction with 42 per cent of Brits saying they'd be happy to receive something second-hand.

The rise of shopping platforms such as Vinted, Depop and eBay are making it easier than ever to seek out unique, stylish and sustainable gifts.

Not only can pre-loved treasures minimise waste, and support local communities and charities, but they can also be more budget-friendly. Regardless of whether the gift is ‘new’ on paper, it doesn't mean it lacks thoughtfulness or heart.

Could 2024 be the year that secondhand gifting truly goes mainstream? From vintage finds to upcycled treasures, more people are realising that a meaningful gift doesn’t have to be brand new to be loved.

“There are plenty of pre-loved gift ideas and items with beautiful stories that are just waiting for a new chapter,” a spokesperson for second-hand shopping app Vinted told Indy100.

“Opting for a pre-loved or second-hand item doesn’t diminish the spirit of gifting; if done right, it actually can be more meaningful.”

A study from Vinted found that second-hand fashion and books have been the top contenders for gifting in previous years, which makes no surprise given that 18-35-year-olds are the driving force behind gifting pre-loved clothing, an industry approximately worth $130 billion.

It's not just fashion. Older generations are turning to pre-loved books with the market growing at 8-10 per cent each year. Books make the perfect Christmas wrap-up. They're timeless, personal, hold sentimental value and rarely break the bank.

“We might spill coffee on them or take them to the beach, but they still hold magic,” Patrik Oqvist, Chief Marketing Officer at World of Books, said. “And sometimes, there’s a delightful surprise waiting inside.”

Oqvist recalled the time an Australian grandmother ordered a children’s annual she remembered fondly – and when it arrived, she discovered it was her own original copy, complete with an inscription from her parents. Now that’s a story worth giving.

Charity shops are also a hotspot for unique Christmas gifts. You won't just secure a one-of-a-kind gift, but it's also helping a cause.

In fact, Oxfam reports that more than half of people (53 per cent) say they feel happier buying second-hand than buying new. It’s a win-win for both you and the planet.

Lorna Fallon, Retail Director for Oxfam, said: “It’s encouraging to see that more Brits than ever before are choosing to buy second-hand to protect the environment, especially with the climate emergency on the horizon. This holiday season, it’s the perfect chance to find a unique gift for friends and family—while also making a difference.”

So, if you’re hunting for the perfect present that won’t cost the earth (literally), maybe it’s time to embrace the second-hand gift revolution. Who knows what hidden gems you’ll find – and the memories they’ll create.

