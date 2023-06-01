Striking nurses offered chance to make thousands on OnlyFans rival

Hard-up nurses are being offered a deal to make cash – by stripping off during the latest round of strikes.

Okfans has said any that sign up during the ongoing industrial action will get 100 per cent of their commission.

The adult platform – a rival to OnlyFans – made the offer as nurses are set to head to picket line on Thursday (1 June).

Okfans tweeted their support to health workers and their message was viewed over 189,000 times.

It reads: “Our utmost support is with UK nurses.

“Should you decide to strike, we're here for you.

“As a gesture of solidarity, we're offering 100 per cent commission for all nurses who join Okfans during this time.

“Together, let's empower and appreciate your invaluable contributions.”

Kayley Winterson, 26, and her partner Emily Rose, 28, both gave up their NHS jobs to sell online adult content.

The pair, from Norwich, earned £11 per hour as ambulance emergency medical technicians but now rake in four times that amount.

Kayley told Okfans.com : "We think it’s great that a site is recognising the effort of nurses and staff alike.

“It’s a shame it takes a website to recognise this and their hard work, over their employer.

“I 100% think there is a lot of bad press about this industry.

“But it’s constantly changing and I think over the next 10 years it will become more accepted in society.

“I would give it a go, it’s easier to make £10,000 than save £10,000 in my opinion.”

Kayley and Emily said they were left burnt out working for the NHS.

They were doing gruelling 11-hour days.

The duo started working in the NHS in early 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, both say their mental health has improved since making the career switch.

The nursing pay disputes began in October last year.

The Royal College of Nursing balloted its members for the first-ever NHS strike.

The pay rise wanted by nurses was 5 per cent inflation.

The first strikes took place in December and then in January.

