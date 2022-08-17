A teenager reportedly injected herself with her boyfriend’s HIV-positive blood to show how much she loves him.

While in Assam, which is in northeast India, she took the risk as the final act of commitment.

According to Kalinga TV, the couple met on Facebook and had been together for about three and a half years before the injection.

It’s understood that the 15-year-old’s family has taken legal action against the boyfriend after they found out about the injection.

The boyfriend has now been detained in the town of Hajo by police, while the girl is said to be under the care of doctors.

The couple had tried to run away together on numerous occasions in the past, but she was returned home each time.

The young lady’s parents had tracked them down every time from the village of Suwal Kuchchi to bring their daughter back home.

Additionally, the girl is said to have known the risk of what she was doing when she used the syringe to inject herself.

Still, there is no information as of yet on whether or not the boyfriend was aware of what her intentions were.

For now, there is currently no cure for HIV or AIDS, but there are treatments and medications that help facilitate a result in an undetectable viral load.

This would help make the virus non-transmissible to others.

The symptoms of early HIV infection can have these symptoms: fatigue, fever, chills, and night sweats.

When HIV is untreated, it can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 38.4 million people were living with HIV around the world in 2021. And for that same year, 650,000 people died of HIV-related ailments worldwide.

