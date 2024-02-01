It’s a brand new month in the capital and the big news is Dry January is over – with London’s pubs and bars welcoming guests back with open arms.

There are a number of big events providing the perfect excuse for heading to your local this February, kicking off with the Six Nations at the start of the month.

Love is in the air, too, with a host of romantic spots taking bookings for Valentine’s Day – as well as celebrations for platonic relationships in the form of Galentine’s Day events too.

As ever, there’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this February.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as events are likely to sell out*

Watch all the action from the Super Bowl

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If Taylor Swift can somehow find a way of watching the Super Bowl despite being in Japan just hours before, you can too.

This year, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on February 11 in a bid to retain the Vince Lombardi trophy. Usher is performing the halftime show this year too and a host of venues will be showing the action late on the Sunday night and into Monday morning. Tickets must be booked in advance for all of them, with The Blues Kitchen's London venues in Brixton, Camden and Shoreditch welcoming guests among the oceans in the capital. Long Arm Long Arm Pub and Brewery on Worship Street not far from Liverpool Street is also hosting NFL fans on the night, as well as Skylight Tobacco Dock. Make sure to book in advance for these.

January 11, various locations

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during February, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Experience My Neighbour Totoro like ever before at the Barbican

Studio Ghibli

Catch a staging of My Neighbour Totoro this month, with the Studio Ghibli masterpiece reimagined at the Barbican where the 1988 film has been adapted by the Royal Shakespeare Company and Executive Producer Joe Hisaishi. The surreal childhood tale is just as strange and wonderful as it was when it was first released, and fans can experience a whole new dynamic to the classic film at the esteemed venue this month.

various dates, tickets from £25, Silk St, EC2Y 8DS, barbican.org.uk

Celebrate Galentines at Cinnamon Bazaar

Cinnamon Bazaar

Forget Valentine’s Day, this year make it all about Galentine’s Day instead at Cinnamon Bazaar.

Grab a pal and book a spot at the Indian restaurant in Covent Garden from executive chef Vivek Singh, one of the most celebrated Indian chefs working in London today. The venue is offering unlimited bowls of chaat for just £15pp from noon – 9pm on February 13 (and even thrown in bottomless bubbles for an additional £29pp for 90 minutes). Get down there and chaat your heart out.

February 13, Various prices, 28 Maiden Lane, WC2E 7JS, cinnamon-bazaar.com

Get your groove on at the Jazz Cafe

One of the most celebrated venues in north London, the Jazz Cafe, is launching a new DJ residency for guests to enjoy all month. Crazy P Soundsystem will bring rare-groove sounds every Friday during February between 10.30pm and 3am – and it’s only £5 a ticket. What’s not to love?

Every Friday during February, tickets £5, 5 Parkway, Camden, NW1 7PG, thejazzcafelondon.com

Catch the rugby in the capital

David Rogers/Getty Images

If you don't fancy trecking all the way down to Twickenham for the Six Nations this year, don't worry - plenty of venues in the capital will be showing the games this February, beginning on February 2.



Ireland are looking to retain the trophy after winning last year's tournament, while England are without their captain Owen Farrell as he takes time away from the game and France go into the Six Nations as early favourites.

This month one of the best places for rugby and football in the city is open now for bookings, with Greenwood in Victoria offering a smart spot to take in the action. Meanwhile Boxpark's locations in Croydon, Shoreditch and Wembley are always good for a party when there’s live sport on, and this year's Six Nations will be no different.



From February 2, various locations

See Women in Revolt! at the Tate Britain

Head down to the Tate Britain this month and you'll find a celebration of some of the most thought-provoking feminist art ever produced in the UK, with Women in Revolt! showcasing the work of more than 100 women artists. It's the first time that some of the work has been on show since it was first exhibited during the 1970s and 1980s and visitors can expect to discover a selection of politically charged art that reflected a key time for women and society in the UK.

Until April 7, tickets £17, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk

Dine with Six Nations legends

Join Lewis Moody at the event Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

One of the biggest sports events of the year is back this month, and a couple of familiar faces are celebrating the Six Nations with a special event at The Anthologist by Drake & Morgan in the City of London.

Rugby lovers can join former England captain Lewis Moody, Welsh rugby favourite Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies and Irish presenter Christina Mahon are all taking part in a dining event to mark a key game in the tournament – with the event taking place the day before England take on Wales at Twickenham.

The event begins at 6pm and tickets include canapés and a three-course meal, with Moody and Davies also sharing memories from their illustrious careers with the diners.

February 9, tickets from £50pp, 58 Gresham Street, EC2V 7BB, drakeandmorgan.co.uk

