London in the sunshine is a wonderful thing, and Spring is finally here in the capital.

The new season is bringing with it a host of events and activities, too. As ever, the capital has a whole lot to offer, with a great selection of arty offerings and bottomless brunches to check out over the coming weeks to name a few.

There’s the chance to check out affordable cultural hotspots and enjoy free events in the city too, as well as plenty more besides.

These are our picks of the best things to do in London this April.

*Make sure to book in advance and check for availability before heading to the venue as events are likely to sell out*

Check out Mahalia presents at the Jazz Cafe

Jazz Cafe

Mahalia is teaming up with the prestigious Jazz Cafe in Camden to curate a new live music night, highlighting emerging artists at one of the most eclectic and celebrated venues in the capital. This week, Mahalia (who won’t be performing herself on the night) is welcoming James Vickery, Ruby Wood and Olympia Vitalis to showcase their material in Camden.

April 6, Tickets from £13.50, 5 Parkway, NW1 7PG, thejazzcafelondon.com

See a contemporary guitar great at The Barbican

Julian Lage - 76 www.youtube.com

Head to cultural hub The Barbican to see one of the most celebrated guitarists of his generation, Julian Lage. The musician and composer is back in the capital for his biggest UK show to date after previously playing at Union Chapel, and it's a chance to see one of the most talented players in contemporary jazz in full flow.

April 21, Tickets from £25, Silk St, Barbican, EC2Y 8DS, barbican.org.uk

Raise a glass at The Bubbly Show

iStock

Head to Searcys for a celebration of all things bubbles from both sides of the channel this month. The Bubbly Show at Carlton House Terrace is a two-day celebration of Champagne and English sparkling wine, with guests given the opportunity to meet wine producers, indulge in wine pairings with lunch, dinner and afternoon tea, and attend talks designed to appeal to everyone from Champagne connoisseurs to enthusiastic newcomers. Chin chin.

April 26-27, Entrance tickets from £60, 10-11 Carlton House Terrace, SW1Y 5AH, searcys.co.uk

Enjoy a Hip Hop remix of a Shakespeare classic

TRAILER | Romeo and Juliet | Saturday 2 March - Sunday 14 April www.youtube.com

Romeo and Juliet is moved from Verona to South London for a new Hip Hop inspired production at the Polka Theatre this month. The new staging is “re-told through rap, rhythms, and beautiful harmonies”, and presents the classic tale in a way never seen before. The show comes from the creative minds behind Frankenstein: How to make a Monster and Pied Piper the Hip Hop Family Musical.

Until April 14, Tickets from £9, 240 The Broadway, SW19 1SB, polkatheatre.com

Saturday comedy nights at Angel Comedy Club

Catch up and coming stars of the London comedy circuit before they make it big at the Angel Comedy Club. Plenty of their regulars have gone on to massive things, and the club’s venue at the Bill Murray pub is one of the most relaxed and friendliest places to see comedy you’ll find anywhere.

Saturdays during April, 39 Queen's Head St, N1 8NQ, angelcomedy.co.uk

Take a cocktail masterclass at a Saltburn-inspired bar

The decor at the newly opened Cocktail Club in Old Street is inspired by the hedonistic country pile Saltburn – but, thankfully, they decided against serving drinks inspired by Jacob Elordi’s bathwater…

The venue opened earlier this year and guests can book cocktail masterclasses, learning from some of the best in the business. Groups of six and over can book a two-hour slot of their choice any day of the week, and they’ll receive a “welcome drink, followed by learning how to mix, muddle, and shake 3 cocktails with our world-class bartenders”.

If you wanted to organise a more relaxed visit, the happy hour offers are well worth checking out too (two for £12 cocktails from 5pm to 8pm Monday-Thursday, 4pm to 8pm Fridays and 3pm-7pm on Saturdays).

Masterclass tickets £40pp, 63 Worship St, EC2A 2DU, thecocktailclub.com

Enjoy a Disney day out in the capital

Disney is coming to London in a big way, with Disney100: The Exhibition taking place at London Excel into April and beyond.

There’s plenty for fans of the much-loved films to love here, including original artworks, artefacts, costumes, props and memorabilia celebrating the magic of the movies.

There’ll be plenty of interactive fun for families to enjoy together and the event will feature 10 galleries themed around classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to contemporary favourites like Encanto.

Until June 21, Tickets from £16, London Excel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL, disney100exhibit.com

Hip Hop brunch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

Blues Kitchen

For a really stellar musical experience, with excellent food and vibes for days, the Blue Kitchen Shoreditch is offering one of the best brunch offerings we’ve seen in the city every Saturday.

The Hip Hop Orchestra brunch features an excellent live band, bringing to life nostalgic hip hop classic and R&B hits for audiences with three live sets. You’ll be just as struck by the superb musicianship as the food, which combines moreish BBQ with southern classics and interesting small plates.

There’s also plenty of veggie options – as well as one of the best vegan burgers you’ll find in the city.

Tickets start from £15 per person, which includes entry and a table. Bottomless drinks can be purchased as an add on at the check-out for £19.95.

Every Saturday, entry costs £15, 134-146 Curtain Rd, EC2A 3AR, buy tickets here

See Women in Revolt! at the Tate Britain

Head down to the Tate Britain this month and you'll find a celebration of some of the most thought-provoking feminist art ever produced in the UK, with Women in Revolt! showcasing the work of more than 100 women artists. It's the first time that some of the work has been on show since it was first exhibited during the 1970s and 1980s and visitors can expect to discover a selection of politically charged art that reflected a key time for women and society in the UK.

Until April 7, tickets £17, Millbank, SW1P 4RG, tate.org.uk

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel