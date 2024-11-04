What is 'Throning'? The latest dating trend explained

There is a new dating trend making the rounds, and it's all to do with "Throning" - you may otherwise know it as "dating up", "gold-digging" or "clout chasing"...

According to Gen Z, "throning" describes people who aren't necessarily focusing on love when it comes to dating, but instead date in order to improve their social status.

So basically, it's theoretically putting their date or partner on a throne due to this particular quality, rather than valuing their character qualities and therefore it doesn't result in a deep connection being made.

People wanting to date above their social status isn't uncommon. In fact, a study in the journal Science Advances found that dating app users attempt will try to match with potential daters that are about “25 per cent more desirable than themselves".

Meanwhile, the dating app Plenty of Fish, found that 27 per cent of singles think they’ve been in relationships where they’ve been used as the social leg up for the person they were seeing, as reported by Purewow.

Additionally, with the influence of social media, it is easier to guess a person's social status if they post regularly and it is a desired lifestyle for followers. Plus, nowadays another symbol of social status is how many followers you have, with the term "clout chaser" being used to describe someone who is desperate for fame.

Stacey Thomson, founder of matchmaking dating app, Reddi told Indy100 why "Throning" will ultimately fail to provide "real fulfilment" within relationships.

"While it may give temporary confidence or entry into a particular circle, a relationship based primarily on social status often lacks both the depths and stability that come from shared values and emotional intimacy," she explained.

"It's very important for people engaging in this trend to take a step back and think about their reasons for doing so and how it will affect them and their partner in the long run. Ultimately, real fulfilment in relationships tends to come from authenticity and mutual respect."

