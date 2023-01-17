How to make viral Reddit 'The Soup' recipe

Many people scroll through their social media feeds to not just see what's happening in the world but also to get inspiration for new recipes.

Whether it's learning how to make your own Starbucks Frappucino drinks or Chick-Fil-A-inspired nuggets and sandwiches, the list is endless.

But now, there is a new recipe to hit social media, which is a chicken-based dish called "The Soup."

The recipe has gone viral on the subreddit "Slow Cooking" and has been deemed a dish so succulent that it's become the rave on the social media platform.

Slow cooking is the process of cooking your food for several hours in a lidded pot on the stovetop or in the oven.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"You guys pressure me. 'The Soup,'" one person on Reddit wrote.

"Finally made The Soup - you guys weren't kidding; it's so good," another added.

It's also been modified based on what people have in their homes and to fit dietary lifestyles, including a vegan and gluten-free option.

"I made The Soup with some smoked paprika – Jim seemed to approve," someone else added, sharing a picture of their cat Jim who is sitting in front of the bowl of soup.

The dish was first shared on the 365 Days of Crockpot website, and is called the "Slow Cooker Creamy Tortillini, Spinach and Chicken Soup."

It includes ingredients like all-purpose flour, a diced medium yellow onion, dried basil, tomato paste, boneless, skinless chicken thighs and a cup of heavy cream.

As for the Reddit rendition, the steps someone interested in making the soup should consider are as follows:

1) Microwave the onion, basil, flour, garlic, tomato, and olive oil for five minutes. Stir the mixture in between the cooking time.

2) Next, take the mixture you just prepared and add it to the slow cooker. Also, add chicken broth, diced tomatoes, salt, chicken and pepper to the pot. Stir it afterwards.

3) Cover your slow cooker and cook on high for three to four hours or six to eight hours on the low setting, depending on your preference.

4) Once you've cooked it for the designated time frames, take the chicken out of the cooker, dice it into squares, and throw it back in the pot. Give it another stir and put the slow cooker back on to the high setting. Cook that for 10 minutes. If the tortellini isn't cooked all the way. Give it another 5 minutes.

5) Grab your bowl and enjoy the soup!

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

