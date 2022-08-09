One branch of Chick-fil-A - the well-known US food chain known for its chicken sandwiches - stunned customers by asking them to cover some shifts in return for free food.

Now people on TikTok have been inspired to re-create some of the most popular menu items from the chain.

Last month, the company faced backlash after one of its locations in Henderson, North Carolina, shared a job listing seeking out “volunteers” who would be paid in entrees instead of money.

The Independent reported that the location took its public Facebook page to write a since-deleted post that explained the restaurant was looking for volunteers to work its drive-thru.

“We are looking for volunteers for our new Drive Thru Express! Earn five free entrees per shift (one hr) worked,” the deleted Facebook post read. “Message us for details.”

Sign upfor our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Chick-fil-A’s website said that its entrees, which include chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and Cool Wraps, cost between $4.29 and $7.49.

Today also noted that the price of a Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap is equivalent to a mere four cents over the state’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

Not too long after, people flooded the restaurant’s Facebook page to criticise the offer, writing things such as “Appreciate your ‘team’ by paying people instead of begging for volunteers” or “Did y’all really try to pay people in food?”

Eventually, the North Carolina restaurant addressed the backlash in a since-deleted comment. It said that numerous people signed up for the volunteer opportunity.

“Thanks for everyone’s concern on this matter. This is a volunteer-based opportunity, which means people can opt-in to volunteer if they think it’s a good fit for them,” the store wrote, as noted by Fortune.

“We’ve had multiple people sign up and enjoy doing and have done it multiple times. People who sign up for this chose it voluntarily. “

They added: “We are still hiring full-time and part-time team members, so if you are interested in working in our store, we pay $19/hr.”

Despite the backlash, people still can’t deny the flavour of the food, and have taken it upon themselves to do renditions of some of the recipes themselves.

Check out three of the best below.

Chick-fil-A-inspired crispy chicken sandwich

To get that deliciously famous chicken sandwich, Brandi of @staysnatched said only special equipment you’ll need to get your hands on is an air fryer.

@staysnatched Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich is so easy to make! Tender, juicy, make it spicy! Make it a deluxe! You choose. #chickfila #chickfilahack #chickensandwich #chickfilacopycat #copycatchickfila #chickensandwiches #friedchicken #airfryerchicken

Chick-Fil-A-inspired Chicken Nuggets

For a more wholesome and clean version of Chick-fil-A nuggets, check out this grilled nugget from @unboundwellness.

@unboundwellness Chick-fil-a style grilled chicken nuggets made healthier 😍👏 #easyrecipe #glutenfree #dairyfree #healthyrecipe #paleorecipe #chickfilacopycat #dinnerideas #healthydinner

Chick-fil-A-inspired Frosted Lemonade

The simple recipe is from Genie, a Chicago based-food blogger.

All you need to do is blend lemonade, vanilla ice cream and ice together until it’s smooth.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.