The top 5 wellness trends of 2023 – and what to look out for in 2024

We've had Spotify Wrapped, a roundup for Instagram lovers and many more along the way – and now, the lid has been lifted on the most popular wellness trends that have carried us through 2023.

Using TikTok search trend data and predicted forecasts, a new study by Protein Works has revealed what has really been taking up our scrolling time over the last 12 months.

From obsessions with showering to cosy cardio, nutrition expert Kyle Crowley delves into five of the hottest wellness trends that have had everyone in a chokehold.





Bed Rotting



It’s official, bed rotting is the most prominent TikTok health trend for 2023. TikTok searches for the trend increased by over 401,000 per cent throughout the year, reaching over 52 million views.

"The trend aimed to combat burnout by spending time in bed, napping, scrolling and watching TV," Kyle said. "However, I would generally discourage extended bed rest without medical necessity as it can encourage fatigue, and isolation as well as interfering with regular sleeping patterns."





Cosy cardio

The cosy cardio trend consists of low-intensity cardio exercises done in a comfortable, stress-free environment, which saw TikTok searches increase by 65,000 per cent in 2023. The trend has over 7 million views on TikTok and promotes physical activity without the pressure of high-intensity workouts.

"While this trend is a great starting point for fitness, I would suggest incorporating both low and high-intensity exercises into a workout routine to promote overall fitness in the long run. However, this trend, in moderation, is a great way to encourage people to be more active while feeling comfortable," Kyle said.

Nature's Ozempic

This year, Nature's Ozempic (or berberine) saw a search increase of 53,000 per cent on TikTok and has over 15 million views. The trend claims to provide natural benefits similar to the diabetes medication Ozempic, often used for weight loss.

Kyle suggested there are "very limited scientific studies support the claims that berberine can promote weight loss," adding that "medical professionals warn against substituting prescribed medications with unverified natural alternatives."





Everything Shower

Searches for the 'everything shower' have increased by 6,000 per cent this year, gaining a staggering 413 million TikTok views. The trend incorporates multiple self-care routines into one extended shower time ritual, promoting self-care and mental relaxation.

"Everything showers are a great way to relax and pamper yourself, however, dermatologists have warned against spending too long in hot showers as they can negatively affect skin health," Kyle explained.





Silent walking

Silent walking is a form of meditation and mindfulness that encourages mental clarity and stress reduction. TikTok searches for the trend have grown by 408 per cent in 2023, making it into the top five health trends of the year.

Kyle said the concept has been backed by studies that state it is "a great way to help relieve stress and promote relaxation in your daily routine."

Wellness trends are seemingly here to stay after trend forecasts suggest mushroom coffee, ozempic, mouth taping and Brazil nuts are among those to keep an eye out for in 2024.

