Wake up, check Instagram, drink coffee, go to work, come home, drink coffee, check TikTok, scroll Reels, sleep.

That’s a day-in-the-life that sounds familiar to many of us, and, until now, one that we’ve just accepted as part and parcel of the modern-day experience.

But it’s probably also no surprise that we’re also experiencing high rates of poor mental health, poor concentration, and severe burnout. Coincidence? Well, it certainly can’t be helping.

All of these small, seemingly insignificant dopamine hits are having a bigger impact on us than we think - like that panicky feeling you get when you don’t have your phone in your hand.

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Dopamine is a naturally occurring neurotransmitter essential for motivation and pleasure. However, by constantly seeking instant gratification in life, we’re becoming more reliant on them, and robbing ourselves of real joy.

Now, Gen Z are fighting back through the ‘Dopamine Detox’ movement.

It was originally coined in 2019 by California psychiatrist Dr. Cameron Sepah. His goal was to help people disconnect from technology and reduce addictive behaviors for the greater-good.

That means limiting or removing those quick dopamine hits from your life in the name of building sustainable long-term habits that promote a greater sense of wellbeing.

Your 4am doomscroll is officially cancelled, sorry.

What’s more, you may well have habits that you didn’t even realise were contributing to long-term dopamine deflation - whether that’s parking that deep clean of your room for another week, or being a chronic multitasker.

To help you declutter your dopamine, we spoke to a psychologist for the full lowdown on the habits we should be ditching now, to feel better later…

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Snacking on junk food

"That mid-afternoon chocolate bar might feel like a quick fix, but sugary snacks and highly processed foods can cause a rapid spike in blood glucose, followed by a sharp drop, which can leave you feeling tired and irritable soon after", notes Consultant Psychologist and Founder of Nos Curare, Dr. Bijal Chheda.

"These rapid highs and lows can also reinforce the brain’s tendency to seek quick bursts of reward when energy dips, making it harder to stay engaged with tasks that require sustained attention.

"However, if concentration problems continue despite healthy lifestyle changes, it may be helpful to speak with a mental health professional who can assess whether there are underlying factors affecting attention. From there, they can recommend practical strategies and support tailored to the individual's needs, helping them manage symptoms more effectively."

Online shopping

"Online shopping platforms are designed to keep you engaged through flash sales, countdown timers and personalised recommendations. That rush of anticipation can trigger the brain’s reward system, making it tempting to keep browsing or buying", Dr Chheda says.

"However, repeatedly seeking these quick bursts of reward can condition the brain to prefer instant gratification, making it more difficult to stay engaged with activities that require patience and sustained effort. One way to disrupt this cycle is to pause and observe the urge rather than acting on it immediately."

She adds: "Psychologists sometimes refer to this as ‘urge surfing’, where you notice the impulse, allow it to rise and fall, and recognise that the feeling will pass without needing to act on it. Often, the urge fades once the initial excitement passes.

"For some people, particularly those with conditions such as bipolar disorder or ADHD, where impulsivity can be more common, these patterns may feel harder to control."

Chronic multitasking

"Many people believe multitasking makes them more productive. In reality, constantly switching between tasks forces the brain to repeatedly reset its attention", Dr Chheda clarifies.

"Research shows that frequent task-switching increases cognitive load, as the brain must continually disengage from one task and redirect its attention and working memory to another.

"So instead of juggling everything at once, try setting focused work blocks where you concentrate on one task. Techniques like the Pomodoro method (working for 25 minutes followed by a short break) can help train your brain to stay focused for longer periods.

"For those experiencing ongoing attention difficulties, a specialist screening for executive functioning challenges or ADHD-related difficulties may help identify the underlying cause."

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Doomscrolling

While doomscrolling can begin as a way to pass time or relieve boredom, endless updates and notifications can keep the brain seeking constant stimulation, making it difficult to disengage. Over time, this pattern can increase feelings of mental fatigue and procrastination, making it harder to focus.

"One way to break the cycle is to introduce small barriers between you and the habit. For example, moving social media apps off your home screen, using app blockers, or setting screen time limits can make mindless scrolling less automatic and create space to pause before opening them", Dr Chheda tells us.

"When you do spend time on social media, try curating a more balanced feed that includes positive or neutral content, to avoid a negative thinking loop."

Excessive gaming

From points and levels to instant feedback, video games are designed to deliver a steady stream of rewards that keep players engaged. These rapid reward cycles stimulate the brain’s reward system, making gameplay feel exciting and highly engaging. While gaming itself is not harmful, constant exposure to these quick rewards can make slower activities, such as studying or work, feel less interesting by comparison.

"One helpful strategy is to change where you play", says Dr Chheda.

"Keeping gaming confined to a specific room or device can help prevent it from spilling into work or study time. This creates a clearer boundary in the brain between spaces associated with focus and spaces linked to entertainment.

"Turning off in-game notifications or using screen-time limits can further help reduce distractions and prevent gaming sessions from running longer than planned."





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Cluttered environments

"Your surroundings have a bigger impact on focus than you might expect. When a workspace is crowded, the brain must filter through more visual information, which increases cognitive load and makes it harder to block out distractions", Says Dr Chheda.

Research suggests that cluttered environments can also heighten feelings of stress and anxiety, as the brain interprets excessive visual stimuli as unfinished tasks competing for attention. Creating a simpler workspace can make it easier for the brain to focus on one task at a time.

She adds: "One practical strategy is to set a five-minute timer at the end of the day and quickly reset your workspace before you leave. Turning it into a short 'reset sprint' can make tidying feel less like a chore while helping prevent clutter from building up over time."

Excessive caffeine

Many people rely on caffeine to get through the working day and struggle to focus without it. Caffeine can increase alertness by blocking adenosine, the brain chemical that signals tiredness. However, relying on it too often can lead to mental fatigue by overstimulating the brain.

"High intake, particularly later in the day, can also interfere with sleep quality and increase feelings of anxiety, as caffeine raises cortisol (stress hormone) levels", Dr Chheda confirms.

"To maintain steadier energy levels, it can help to set a caffeine cut-off time - for example before 2pm.

"If you usually reach for coffee as soon as you wake up, consider waiting 60–90 minutes to allow the body to naturally release cortisol. Delaying caffeine in this way may reduce reliance and help prevent energy crashes later in the day."

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