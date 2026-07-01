Most of us will experience hair shedding at some point. At best, it can be a pain. At worst, it can send you into an alarming spiral.

Hair is so closely linked to our identity that noticing changes in its behaviour can leave us over-analysing what we've done wrong. The good news? It might not be anything you've done at all, and you can hit pause on the panic button.

"Hair shedding is a normal part of the hair growth cycle", explains consultant dermatologist and founder of Rhute, Dr Adel.

"Each follicle on the scalp works independently, spending a long period actively growing, then goes through a short resting period, after which the old hair is released so anew one can grow in its place.

"The hair lost during washing or brushing has usually completed its cycle weeks or months earlier and is simply being shed to make way for new growth."

iStock

My four horsemen of the apocalypse came in the form of 20-inch extensions, PMOS, excessive stress, and the general seasonal shedding. And yet, somehow, I was still shocked when my life-long thick, wavy tresses began diluting in front of my eyes rapidly at the end of 2025.

I'd be lying if I said it didn't take its toll on me. I was left unable to comb my hair without being left with a clogged brush, and hair wash days suddenly required meticulous mental preparation.

If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say over that three months I'd kissed goodbye to 70 per cent of my density.

But, as it would turn out, losing what might feel like an excessive amount of hair during the autumn months isn't totally uncommon in itself.

"There appears to be a seasonal rhythm to shedding, and many people notice an increase in late summer and into autumn", Dr Adel notes, adding that losing 50-100 hairs each day would be considered standard on any given day.





"The leading explanation is that a greater proportion of hairs are retained during the summer months, possibly as a protective response to sun exposure, and these hairs then reach the end of their resting phase at a similar time."

She adds: "Visible loss can feel as though something is seriously wrong. There is also a tendency to monitor it more closely once it has been noticed - checking the drain or the brush repeatedly, which can make the shedding feel more dramatic than it is.

"This heightened attention, combined with the way lost hair collects in one place, often makes a temporary and self-limiting shed feel far more significant."

As January rolled around, I vowed to embrace the dwindling social calendar that comes with the start of the year, and instead dedicate myself to finding a way back to feeling like myself again - no stone unturned.

After asking for recommendations on social media, I've spent the last six months using everyone's go-to products, so we can stop gatekeeping which ones are actually worth knowing about once and for all.

Here's what I found...

Kérastase Genesis Bain Nutri-Fortifiant Shampoo

Kerastase

When going through shedding cycles, there was always one place where it would be most noticeable: the shower. I've become no stranger to spending evenings pulling clumps of hair out of the plug hole - so, if this worked, it would save me a few minutes and my dignity each day, before anything else.

I was already half-expecting to love this given that I'm a lifelong Kérastase fan, but considering I've spent most of my life with thick hair, this is the first time I've turned to their anti-shedding range, enriched with Edelweiss Native Cells, Ginger Root & Aquaxyl.

While the official description claims to "clarify" and "reinforce fibre to reduce the risk of hair-fall due to breakage" specifically, it came up in recommendations time and time again.

Even if you're not in the midst of experiencing hair fall, on the surface, it's still a solid, reliable shampoo like most Kérastase products.

I managed to make one bottle last around three months (double cleansing, no less), and while it by no means provides an instant fix, within three to four weeks, I'd noticed considerably less shedding both during hair washes, and day-to-day.

I'll definitely keep re-buying it as part of my regular arsenal moving forward, but perhaps keep it on rotation with some of their more nourishing ranges, like Elixir Ultime, to maintain overall hair health.

Rhute Density & Repair Scalp Serum

Rhute

It was purely by chance that I stumbled over this scalp serum after meeting its founder, Dr Adel, conveniently right before it went viral and sold out online.

I already had two bottles sat in a cupboard by the time friends and followers started asking me to try it, too - and put simply - I get it now.

For context, prior to any of this I'd never been into scalp care, and was in constant pursuit of making my natural waves look flatter. So, in an unexpected time of crisis and as the only thing I had on hand, this is what I reached for, hoping for the best.

Powered by Caffeine, Bioactive Peptides, Stem Cell Extracts & Niacinamide, Rhute claims to target each stage of the hair cycle, and is clinically proven to improve hair density and reduce shedding in just eight weeks.

First impressions: While its Instagrammable bottle is undoubtedly a catch, when we get back particularly like that this has a water-based finish, so I was able to use it twice each day and it would melt seamlessly into my scalp without leaving my hair greasy.

I applied two pipettes both morning and night for three month - or, two growth cycles - to give it a fair shot.

Admittedly, I've always seen scalp serums as a bit of a gimmick until now; and boy, do I owe the hair industry an apology.

Humbly put: I wholeheartedly believe this has been one of the reasons why I've seen such a drastic improvement in my hair in density such a short amount of time.

If you needed any more proof, my best friend actually questioned if I'd had extensions put back in after we hadn't seen each other for three weeks.

If I had one minor gripe, it would be that once you're reaching the end of the bottle it's a little hard to access the product unless you don't mind getting your hands a bit messy. That, and trying to tame all of the new baby hairs you'll have sprouting by the time you're done.

Cécred Restoring Hair & Edge Drops

Cecred

I'm always skeptical of celebrity-owned-anything, but given that my FYP has been flooded with rave reviews of Beyoncé's Cécred - it would be impossible to avoid it under circumstances like these.

It's similar in price to Rhute at £51, but if it could perform at the same level, I'd be forced to eat my words.

While the product is housed in a chic chrome dropper bottle, it seems to pack a punch inside too, if the ingredients are anything to go by.

"Every drop delivers Biopeptide–5—a bioactive technology that uses 5 key peptides to support hair anchorage and help visibly increase hair density—paired with patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment and past-proven length-retention and strengthening ingredients like biotin, rose, and ginger straight onto your scalp and hair," the website states.

Tinted with a pink hue, it's admittedly a little more watery in texture, which means you need to act fast to massage into your scalp or risk the white t-shirt you're wearing (speaking from experience).

However, one thing that immediately charmed me was the scent. Some days I found myself reaching for it as a hair scent, thanks to its cosy, luxurious mix of Australian sandalwood, warm musk, and night-blooming jasmine.

In terms of performance, I have little by way of complaints.

While I don't think it can revive density (it does market itself as for edges, after all), I've seen very social media-adjacent results when it comes to new hair growth - which explains why it's won nine major industry accolades.

Moreover, it's not just a few baby hairs here and there: My hairline has never looked fuller, and if anything, I've developed a new problem in trying to tame the growth around the front, which has developed its own personality entirely.

Fair enough Beyoncé, you may have just won me over this time.

Nature Spell Natural Rosemary Oil

Holland & Barrett

Rosemary oil has become a bit of a buzzword in the haircare space, as a popular natural remedy used to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp, reduce inflammation, and potentially promote hair growth.

Some research even suggests than when used consistently for six months, it could be as effective as treatments like minoxidil. Given that it's markedly cheaper than every other product I've tested at just £8, if it could prove that natural was the way forward, we could be onto a winner.

That being said, it is an oil (and a thick one at that) rather than a serum, which means unless I wanted to spend two hours a day giving myself a fresh blowout, I couldn't be as consistent as I'd liked with it.

Instead, as I got closer to wash day, I'd start using it on the ends of my hair, and then as a leave-in treatment overnight.

On that basis, do I think it helped with hair growth? Not necessarily.

In my opinion, it's probably better suited to men, or anyone with shorter hair that doesn't faff around too much with styling, so that you can commit to more regular use, and in turn, might experience better results.

However, the reason I've included it here is because I do think it makes for a great pre-wash mask that adds an extra hydration hit to your in-shower routine, and helps perfect your day three slicked-back bun.

It's also helped with breakage and those pesky dead ends massively, which is always a huge bonus when you're blonde - so, I won't be writing it off just yet.

While it might not be the antidote to hair loss itself, I think it makes for a great addition on top of an existing routine that will help keep your new growth in tip-top shape; It'll just take a different role in my hair routine from now on.

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