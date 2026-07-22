Trump’s Reflecting Pool renovations have just hit yet another snag

US president Donald Trump sure loves some tarpaulin, as coverings were erected to conceal the removal of the Republican’s name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (and that soon backfired), and to shield the North Portico entrance to the White House while it undergoes “standard restoration work”.

Now, the tarpaulin put on the fencing around the Reflecting Pool last week - as water is drained from the pool - has been filmed flapping in the wind, offering people a view that the material was likely meant to obscure.

Writer Amee Vanderpool shared footage of the ripped tarpaulin to X/Twitter on Monday, adding: “It looks like it’s working about as well as everything else Trump has touched.”

And the scenes have since sparked fresh ridicule of the Trump administration:

“You wouldn’t hire the Trump administration to run a lemonade stand,” wrote one X/Twitter account:









Another commented: “They can’t even set up a tarp properly”:

A third joked: “The wind is now officially a pesky violent thug”:

MeidasTouch made a similar comment, when they tweeted: “Vandals strike again!”:

And the Angry Staffer account quipped: “There’s like a 350 foot gash in that tarp”:

Trump announced the Reflecting Pool had been drained last Monday, when he wrote on Truth Social that the action was taken “in order to fix the scars and the damage that was done by the Vandals two weeks ago”.

“The slashes were 300 yards long, and the floor of the pool was cut and then pulled upward, with great force, by these thugs.

“The Parks Department had to empty the water in order to fix the water tight [sic] basin. It will be refilled and put back into service soon,” he said.

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