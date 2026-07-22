A resurfaced tweet from Donald Trump Jr has since gone viral after he mocked people for saying his father would get the US into a war with Iran.

Despite campaigning on a platform that promised “no new wars” , in February, a little over a year after taking office for the second time, US president Trump launched strikes on Iran without congressional consent, thus beginning the Iran war which continues to rumble on today.

The war has contributed to the vast rise in fuel prices and the decline of Trump’s approval rating as most Americans oppose the war that appears to have no conclusion in sight.

So, it is rather ironic that in April 2024, when Trump was on the campaign trail ahead of the November presidential election, Donald Trump Jr. wrote: “Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran?

“Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve.”

The post has come back around with a community note reading, “Trump got us into a war with Iran”, and everyone is saying the same thing.

“Update?” one person commented.

Another said: “There’s always a tweet. Always.”

Someone else wrote: “Ouch.”

One person said: “Gotta love MAGA’s penchant for self-ownage. It’s top tier!”

“The community note on this one is BRUTALLLLLL!!!!!” another commented.

Another asked: “Update, little Donnie?”

“Aged like sour milk,” one person said.

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