As if US president Donald Trump’s ongoing war with Iran wasn’t controversial enough, the 80-year-old convicted felon has sparked fresh anger over the conflict after sharing a Truth Social post detailing the number of US soldiers who have died in several different wars.

In the post, published on Tuesday, the Republican wrote: “Afghanistan War: 20 years, 2,000 DEAD. Iraq War: 9 years, 4,600 DEAD. Vietnam War: 19 years and 5 months, 58,220 DEAD. Korean War: 3 years and 1 month, 36,574 DEAD. Venezuela War: 1 day, 0 DEAD. Iran Military Conflict: 4 months, 18 DEAD.”

The post has since outraged social media users over on X/Twitter.

Trump biographer Seth Abramson said it was “just about the most disgusting thing a President of the United States could post’:

Media outlet MeidasTouch branded it a “really sick thing for the commander in chief to post”:

Podcaster and Democratic candidate Fred Wellman tweeted: “Disgusting. He doesn’t care about our military or their families”:

“What a pathetic human being,” wrote political commentator Brian Krassenstein:

Michigan representative Shri Thanedar said it was “absolutely despicable” and a “complete failure of a commander-in-chief”:

And political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz, responded: “Imagine being the family of one of the 18 souls he keeps downplaying as ‘nothing’ compared to other wars”:

It’s not the first time that Trump has faced criticism over his messaging around fallen US soldiers, as back in March he was slammed for sending a fundraising email to supporters which featured an image of him at a dignified transfer, wearing a white USA cap.

The White House has been approached by indy100 for comment.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.