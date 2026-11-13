Why are kids saying ‘boooo’ to each other? Strange viral trend explained

There was "maxxing" and "mogging," then there was '6, 7,' - but now there's a new bizarre trend taking over amongst the youngsters.

According educator and TikTok creator Philip Lindsay, kids are leaning their head to the side, making a funny face while saying "booooo" as a kooky way to address someone.

He noted how the trend first began back in September when a girl posted a video "something about Starbucks" but the part that got viewers attention was when she crossed her eyes, did a grabbing motion with her hand and said "boooo."

Since then the clip went "mega viral" and Lindsay explained that it then became a trend.

iStockphoto by Getty Images

"Now the trend is you go around to people and you go back and forth and you record yourself doing 'boooo' and them doing 'boooo' but then you cut out your part and so it's only them just over and over 'booo booo' crossed eyes, hand sound like that."

That's not all though as the teacher shared how the greeting has since made its way into real life interactions with kids.

"They're just saying it in the middle of class, it meaning nothing like there's no meaning to," Lindsay shared, but from his observations it is most often used as "some form of greeting" when they walk into class.

However, it apparently has more than one use.

"But they're also using it when they don't know the answer or there's silence," he said, calling the whole thing "harmless".

In the comments section of the video, viewers have suggested this isn't a new thing but perhaps is the younger generation's take on it.

One person said, "Born in 85 we said •”boo b**** wtf u looking at ?!"

"Born in 93, we would say “boooo, take a picture, it lasts longer” when someone was staring or looking at you too long," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "This has been a thing forever it’s nothing new," with someone else replying "Yeah it has but it’s like a new one if that makes sense."

"That’s been a thing," a fourth person commented.

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