9 festive staycations to escape your winter blues this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, and whether you're hanging your stocking by the fireplace, or consider yourself a bit of a Scrooge, one thing's consistent: We all love a good break.

But, if the idea of sipping cocktails on a beach doesn't sound like your version of Christmas (the rain is the charm, after all), it's good news, because festive staycations are growing in popularity every single year and there's more options than ever before.

It means you're still close enough to home, but without the stress of standing a shop queue among the panic-buyers - so there's little surprise that 23% of people are now opting to do it.

Ready for your next escape? Here's our pick of festive stays a little closer to home to consider this year...

The Chancery Hotel, Dublin

The Chancery

If you're looking for a city break with plenty to keep you entertained, Dublin is always a good shout. It's an easy option for a short-haul escape, and there's plenty of festive charm to enjoy if you're visiting around Christmas.The Chancery Hotel is a great base for exploring the city, with plenty of little luxuries to enjoy during your stay.

There are several room options to choose from, but its terrace suites are a real highlight, complete with spacious outdoor areas and private hot tubs overlooking the city. You're also just a 10-minute walk from the likes of Temple Bar, putting you within easy reach of Dublin's restaurants, pubs and nightlife.

The hotel also has its own Wellness Hub, which is ideal if you fancy a bit of relaxation between sightseeing and nights out. It includes a WaterDream Mini Pool, sauna and traditional Turkish hammam, alongside a Vertical Massage Shower and Aoki Lounge. You can also book one of the hotel's luxury, vegan-friendly Jo Browne face and body treatments, designed to leave your skin feeling hydrated and nourished. Whether you're planning a weekend away with friends or a city break with your other half, there's plenty to make a stay here feel like a treat.

For more information, click here

The Feathers, Woodstock

Jake Eastham

There's nothing that screams Christmas like being curled up by the fire in the middle of the countryside - which is exactly why The Feathers is where the city crowd flock when the evenings turn cold.

This year, they're hosting a dedicated 2-night Christmas stay, allowing you to sit back, hand the washing up over to them, and enjoy all of the best bits of the festivities without having to lift a finger.

Plus, if you're seeing in Christmas at the hotel, you'll receive a complimentary cheese and wine tasting on Christmas Eve in the Aviary.

Bliss.

Rates from £250 per night, book here

Templeton Garden, London

Miiro

Tucked away in the heart of Kensington, Templeton Garden is London’s answer to a festive escape without leaving the capital.

Set on Templeton Place, just moments from Earl’s Court, this elegant hideaway feels worlds away from the city buzz. Once a quiet rural patch adored by the likes of Beatrix Potter, AlfredHitchcock and Agatha Christie, the neighbourhood has evolved into one of the best-connected corners, and the hotel’s serene private garden still pays tribute to that leafy heritage. Think modern design, English charm, and a calming green oasis that’s perfect for unwinding after a day of Christmas markets, last-minute shopping or braving the winter crowds.

Inside, you’ll find 156 guest rooms and suites designed as cosy city retreats. Some come with balconies for those crisp winter mornings, while others look out onto the hotel’s peaceful gardens or the characterful streets of Templeton Place. Whether you’re in town for festive fun, a work trip or simply a December reset, each thoughtfully designed room has everything you need for a standout stay. For a Christmas break that blends tranquillity with easy access to London’s sparkle, Templeton Garden is a clear winner.

Prices start at £270, book here.

Wildhive Callow Hall, Derbyshire

Wildhive Callow Hall

Those looking for a quintessentially cosy English Christmas should look no further than Wildhive Callow Hall. Set in 35 acres of woodland, perfect for a morning stroll on the big day, this Derbyshire retreat is the ultimate stay for anyone looking to truly switch off.

Their highlight for 2026 is a curated Christmas eve dinner, where locally sourced ingredients and culinary artistry come together for a magical evening.

Begin your feast with the indulgent Calke Abbey Venison Carpaccio, featuring roasted pear William, celeriac remoulade and Wildhive honey, before moving on to the show-stopping Derbyshire Fillet of Beef Wellington, served with Lion's Mane mushroom, truffle turnip mash and bone marrow red wine jus.

Their two-night festive package extends into the big day itself, which then sees a five-course festive lunch served, before rounding off with a Christmas night grazing hamper featuring a selection of local artisan foods, delivered to your room.

Explore the festive package

Gidleigh Park, Devon

If you're someone who takes the 'escape' in Christmas escape seriously, there's no better place to perch yourself than somewhere among the 107 acres of land that Gidleigh Park is sat on.

This quintessential country house hotel is surrounded by ideallic walks (whether they'll be in the snow is another question), which provides the ultimate backdrop to their limited-edition four-night festive package.

Things are kicking off on the 23rd with mulled wine and mince pies beside the roaring log fire, followed by a a delicious dinner. Christmas Eve brings a wine tasting from the hotel’s renowned wine cellar, followed by a six-course tasting menu.

And for the big day? If a five-course lunch isn't enough, you'll also have a buffet selection to enjoy later on in the day, before rounding off with Bloody Marys on Boxing Day.

Christmas retreat starts from £1,508 per night, book here

One Aldwych, London

One of the most stylish stays in the Capital, One Aldwych is offering up a number of festive delights this Christmas, whether you're looking for a multi-day break, or just an afternoon treat.

What's more, one of their biggest highlights is back for 2026 - a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory-inspired afternoon tea (also available to non-guests), including an entire Christmas dinner in a sandwich, Mr Wonka’s smoked salmon quiche, a taste-tickling ‘cabbage soup’, and Violet Beauregarde’s marshmallow marvel.

Should you extend your stay, the property is located right the heart of Covent Garden, among the city's best Christmas lights.

Oh, and you'll also get to leave milk, cookies, and carrots out for Santa and his reindeer too.

You'll even get a late checkout on Boxing Day, so there's no stressing about the morning-after-the-night-before.

Prices start from £760 per night, book here

The Fife Arms, Braemar, Scotland

The Fife Arms

What could feel more cosy on a cold winter's night than an evening in a two-Michelin key-holder set in the heart of the Highlands? That's exactly what's up for grabs at The Fife Arms - a hearty two-Michelin key boutique property, offering the best of a Scottish Victorian Christmas.

Their unique three-night festive stay includes a Champagne Afternoon Tea before gathering outside to enjoy the sights of Cairngorm Reindeer as they parade through the village. Return to warm up with a mulled wine beside the fire and listen to a magical candlelit concert.

On Christmas morning, wake up to a celebratory breakfast with Buck’s Fizz and soak in the festive spirit of the Highlands before gathering for a four-course lunch feast. The day is yours to play games, share stories, and enjoy live musical entertainment, all whilst enjoying the warmth of Scottish hospitality.

But it doesn't end there - on Boxing Day they have a number of activities happening, including a picnic, board games, and a scavenger hunt to keep you entertained through the hangover.

Three-night festive stay starts from £4,352, book here

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Mandarin Oriental consistently sets the standard for a luxury Christmas stay each year, and this year's offering is no less.

For 2026, they're delivering their signature opulence in every detail, with the opportunity to turn your suite into a home-away-from-home thanks to their guest experience team.

Whether it's a wreath, stockings, or a full Christmas tree on your mind, no festive request is off the table - even access to their concierge's little black book of the best places to go in the area to carry on the celebrations.

Plus, they're launching their A Christmas Wish afternoon tea - a festive feast that also helps families and children connected to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Stays start from £1,150, book here

Meliá White House

Meliá White House

Meliá White House has elevated the Christmas experience with its very own Christmas Suite filled with festive magic, bespoke florals and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

The exclusive room is complete with a lounge and a large separate dining room, plus the option of a second connecting bedroom.

Nestled on the edge of Regent’s Park, this 4-star hotel offers an array of staycation options that pay homage to its Spanish roots.

This year, their festive package also includes entry tickets to the popular family attraction, Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, and a Christmas stocking filled with treats so you can really harness the spirit of the season.

Rooms start from £245, book here

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