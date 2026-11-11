Coachella 2027 - the biggest reactions as lineup officially announced

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced its lineup for 2027 - and we can expect some big acts to take to the stage in the Colorado Desert.

We already know Coachella 2027 will take place next year on two weekends - April 9th-11th, and 16th-18th - with tickets already on sale.

This year's festival saw Sabrina Carpenter (Friday), Justin Bieber (Saturday) and Karol G (Sunday) as headliners - but who can we expect next year?

Friday - Dua Lipa

Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for ABA

Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival on Friday April 9 & 16th, and other acts performing on these days include Madonna, Zara Larsson, Steve Lacy, JISOO, Diljit Dosanjh, Peggy Gou, Kehlani, Solid Grooves and more.





Saturday - Tame Impala

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The headliner for Saturday April 10 & 17 is Tame Impala, and other acts performing on this day include, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Robyn, Role Model, Adéla, Måneskin, Solomun, NCT, and more

Sunday - SZA

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The final days of Coachella on Sunday April 11 & 18, SZA will be the headliner and other acts performing on this day include Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kygo, Empire of the Sun, Four Tet, The Neighbourhood, Becky G, Babymonster, and more.





Daddy Yankee

Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Daddy Yankee has also been confirmed as a fourth headliner to showcase a special production at the festival.





How is social media reacting to confirmed 2027 lineup?

Since news was announced, music lovers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the Coachella 2027 lineup and whether it lives up to their expectations.

One person said, "DUACHELLA."













"Madonna on the Coachella lineup….but not as a headliner ?" a third person questioned.









But a fourth person noted a reason why Madonna isn't headlining as they posted, "Madonna being at the dance tent is a nod to her 2006 set when she was the first pop star to ever perform at the then indie music festival Coachella, she could've been headliner if she wanted to just as they offered her in 2006 btw."









"THE COACHELLA LINE UP IS [fire emoji]," a fifth person shared.





Someone else reacted, "The Coachella lineup kinda goes crazy if u listen to hyperpop edm or alternative music."













"Thought i was genuinely hallucinating when I read the Coachella lineup and saw NCT."

















"GUYS MÅNESKIN IS ON THE COACHELLA LINEUP."





"SZA and Dua headlining Coachella and Zara probably being on main stage omg."

















"My only note is that Troye [Sivan] and Tinashe should’ve been on the Coachella lineup."





"Coachella lineup this year:"

"This Coachella lineup."





















"This Coachella lineup is kinda giving wait."

"Coachella lineup oh WE WONNNNN."





"That Coachella lineup …oh we eating so good."

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