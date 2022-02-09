Believe us, we’re speaking from experience when we say millennials are sick of older people telling them how easy it is to buy a house in 2022 – and Kirstie Allsopp is one of the main offenders.
The Location, Location, Location star is being trolled online after suggesting that young people can afford their own place just by cancelling their Netflix subscription and giving up their little luxuries.
She even said it "enraged" her when younger people said they couldn't afford to become homeowners.
Kirstie, who incidentally reportedly bought her first home aged 21 after receiving help from her family, said youngsters could buy themselves if they gave up paying for coffees, gym memberships and streaming services.
When the 50-year-old bought her first place, the average house price was around £51,000 – which is £112,000 when adjusted for inflation, compared with the average price of £255,556 today.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, she said: "When I bought my first property, going abroad, the EasyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn't exist. I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday I'd go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick."
She added: "I don't want to belittle those people who can't do it. But there are loads of people who can do it and don't. It is hard. We've fallen into the trap of saying it's impossible for everybody. It's about where you can buy, not if you can buy. There is an issue around the desire to make those sacrifices."
The comments haven’t gone down well online, as you might expect.
In fact, they even led one social media user to put together a map showing “how many years you’d have to go without Netflix to afford the average price [of a] house in each UK region”.
Here\u2019s a shitty map I made to show how many years you\u2019d have to go without Netflix to afford the average price house in each UK region. \n\nShout out Kirsty Allsopp (and GOV uk for the data)pic.twitter.com/1aHsMmVPtP— Nathan Bickerton (@Nathan Bickerton) 1644350686
Plenty of others ridiculed Kirsty’s comments too.
Yesterday I cancelled my Netflix subscription and today my offer was accepted on this place. Thank you Kirsty!!!!pic.twitter.com/B3ezMyph1M— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1644342129
I've cancelled my gym membership, Netflix, Disney +, and Amazon subscription. I'm over the moon to say my offer for this cathedral-like hall was accepted. The mortgage lenders even chucked in some complementary blue whale bones. https://twitter.com/hansmollman/status/1491105080338423808\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/6jLhAY2q38— Aina J. Khan (@Aina J. Khan) 1644342580
Kirstie Allsopp is quite right. I just cancelled Netflix and bought a house for \u00a35.99.— Carl Maxim (@Carl Maxim) 1644172087
Cancelled my Netflix Amazon and Costa subscriptions and off to buy a house thus morning.\nAny recommendations for the best place to get one for \u00a330 a month?— Ali (@Ali) 1644223522
To be fair to Kirstie Allsopp, if you cancelled your Netflix and PureGym subscription and instead saved that \u00a340 a month, as long as the housing market doesn\u2019t go up at all then in just 54 years you\u2019ll have enough for a deposit on an average house— Matt Zarb-Cousin (@Matt Zarb-Cousin) 1644175753
Cancelled Netflix and walked past Starbucks this morning and managed to put a deposit down on this one bed flat!pic.twitter.com/suJdVays6k— Mark 'Mervio' England (@Mark 'Mervio' England) 1644399892
Canceled my Netflix subscription yesterday and only had the one coffee this morning and just like Kirstie Allsopp promised, I've been able to buy the house of my dreamspic.twitter.com/knbDQoLWmz— SHANE REACTION (@SHANE REACTION) 1644246367
