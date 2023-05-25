Woman explains how her mother-in-law spoiled her gender reveal

Gender reveals are supposed to be a fun way for expectant parents to find out whether they're having a boy or girl - however for one family this turned into a drama.

In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, an expectant mother noted her mother-in-law's persistence at wanting to know the baby's gender ahead of the reveal, despite the woman insisting she didn't know.

"I didn't really want a gender reveal party but my husband's family made a big deal about it so I agreed," the woman wrote.

"My mother-in-law was convinced that I knew the gender and insisted I tell her. I totally didn't and I told her that fact."

So it got to a point where the woman caved.

"She wore me down after a month of bothering me about it. She begged me and promised that she wouldn't tell anyone. This was all in texts. I told her it was a girl," she said, noting it was a "50/50 chance" and that "it would get her off my back."

But things didn't exactly pan out that way as the mother-in-law failed to keep her promise and it turned out the woman was actually having a boy.

"Well she lied. When we cut the cake to reveal a blue inside there was a really awkward silence. She had told literally all of the guests from her side of the family so they could bring appropriate gifts," the woman detailed.

And while family and friends congratulated the expectant parents, the mother-in-law was fuming.

"She came over and hissed at me that I made her look stupid. I reminded her that she had PROMISED not to tell anyone," she said and showed her the messages.

"She said she had never promised so I showed her our text conversation. Some of the family were right there when I did that so they heard her admit that she lied and had never intended to keep that promise."

This only made the mother-in-law more angry, calling it a "d*** move" and believe her daughter-in-law did this to "embarrass her."

"I again reminded her that I had told her on multiple occasions that I did not know the gender."

However, the woman's husband isn't taking sides.

"My husband wants me to apologize to keep the peace. I probably will but I don't think I was an a**hole like she seems to think."

Since sharing her dilemma, the woman's story has received 17,000 upvotes, and over a thousand comments from people on hand, with the majority insisting the pregnant woman was not the a**hole, but her mother-in-law is.

One person wrote: "NTA She embarrassed herself. 'I’m sorry you embarrassed yourself by lying' is about the only apology I’d be willing to give."

"NTA. And I'm sick of people being told they should apologise when they did nothing wrong in order to keep the peace," another person said.

Someone else added: "NTA. I am cackling. This is amazing. Maybe just cause I hate gender reveals but omg this made me laugh so hard. A true lesson for your MIL to keep her mouth shut.

"People should buy mostly gender neutral stuff for babies anyways tbh. They're just weird little gremlins at first."

"So his side insisted on having a gender reveal, but all of them were under the assumption that they already knew the gender because of your MIL… Like what was even the point? NTA" a fourth person commented.

