15-acre maze cut into design celebrating David Attenborough’s 100th birthday

A 15-acre maze in North Yorkshire has been cut into a giant likeness of Sir David Attenborough to celebrate the beloved broadcaster’s 100th birthday.

An aerial view shows the new design featuring the veteran naturalist’s face together with images of an elephant, a tiger and a gorilla.

York Maze announced this year’s theme on Sir David’s birthday in May.

More than a million maize seeds were planted in the 15-acre field, and the image was cut once the plants started to emerge.

The image of Sir David emerged in the maze of pathways once the crop was fully grown in time for the attraction opening to the public on Saturday.

York Maze owner Tom Pearcy during the launch of the 2026 York Maze (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Previous designs for the maze have included Toy Story, Tutankhamun, a Lego minifigure, The Lion King, Star Wars and Doctor Who.

Farmer Tom Pearcy, owner of York Maze, said: “Each year we choose a topical theme for the maze design. I grew up watching David Attenborough, he is an icon of British broadcasting and I’m honoured to make my contribution to his 100th birthday celebrations.”

The Sir David Attenborough 100 Years on Planet Earth Maze will be open to the public from Saturday until September 3, after which the crop will be harvested.