Hunter Biden scorches Trump's questionable behaviour: 'How does he get away with it?'

Hunter Biden has scorched Donald Trump ’s unpresidential behaviour and lamented how he keeps getting away with it.

The 56-year-old son of Trump’s presidential predecessor Joe Biden made no mistake about his feelings towards the current president during an appearance on The Jim Acosta Show as he condemned Trump’s behaviour, including walking out of an interview and calling female reporters disgusting names.

“How does he get away with it?” Hunter Biden asked. “That interview with NBC where he got up and left, that’s considered a tough interview? Because she asked him one question? It wasn’t as if she was hounding him over the period of an hour. It was literally one question and he got up and walked out.

“He turned to a reporter … on the plane and said, ‘Quiet, piggy’.Why is it that none of your (Jim Acosta) former colleagues turned to him and said, ‘Go f**k yourself, Mr. President’?”

It would seem that Hunter Biden is far from alone in his thinking.

“I HAVE BEEN ASKING THIS EXACT QUESTION,” someone wrote.

One person commented: “I’d like to know.”

Another said: “Legit question.”

Someone else suggested: “Hunter’s not wrong.”

“That’s the question I keep asking. I honestly don’t get how NONE of them have put that POS in his place,” another person wrote.

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