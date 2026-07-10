Ariana Grande gives two-word response to viral AI-generated 'Petal' song

Ariana Grande has made her feelings clear when it comes to AI-generated snippet claiming to be from her upcoming album Petal that has gone viral.

The pop star's latest project is set to be released later this month on July 31, with the lead single '"Hate That I Made You Love Me" which came out on May 29 which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As the excited bubbles for Ariana's new era, it appears fans have taken it upon themselves to produce AI music based on what they think the Wicked actress's album will sound like.

If you were wondering whether Ariana has seen these viral AI clips, then wonder no more as she has been teasing real snippets from the studio.

Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The first snippet is from track five on the album, titled 'oh well.' As she sings the lyrics, “Good things can replace dysfunction, obsession/ Thanks but I’ll see you right out/ Good luck on your way to hell/ Oh, well.”

The second snippet is from track seven, titled 'freak,' where she sings, “Someday all the seeds will open/ All of the human life I’ve dreamt of/ Will be real if I start over/ How will it feel?”

One fan account, "ariananators.wildin" was grateful for the clips, and in an Instagram post shared the AI snippet with the caption, "Thank God she gave us two real snippets…"

To which Ariana herself seemingly found the post amusing as she commented, "cryyyyyyyyyinh" and also wrote "hell" with a heart appearing to make her stance known on that AI clip.





Instagram/arianators.wildin

Ariana is currently on her Eternal Sunshine tour which kicked off on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, with the US leg of the tour set to conclude in Chicago on August 6. After this, her 10-night residency at the O2 Arena in London begins from August 15.

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