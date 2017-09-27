The Conversation (0)
Atlas of Prejudice
Artist Yank Tsvetkov has created these wonderfully rude maps of European stereotypes.
Taken from the Atlas of Prejudice, some of them are bound to cause offence, but it's pretty tongue in cheek.
Offensiveness knows nothing of states and borders - call it a free movement of rudeness policy.
Here are the all the ways that Europe can be divided (apart from in the obvious, Brexity way).
Personality problems
The arts
Climate
Cuisine
Poisons
Condiments
Cultural identity
Affairs of the heart
A new holy trinity?
Wealth distribution
Grub goals
Speech patterns
Work-life balance
Trades
Godlessness
Visit the Atlas of Prejudice for the full 20.
