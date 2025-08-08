Almost 24 years on and the tragedy of 9/11 is still recognised globally every year as one of the worst terrorism acts in history.

On September 11 2001, the Twin Towers in New York were hit by hijacked planes, reducing them to rubble, and taking the lives of at least 2,700 people.

Over 22,000 body parts and bone fragments were retrieved following the tragedy, and since then, scientists have been trying to piece together who the people they belonged to may have been.

Only 1,653 victims have been identified in the years since, but now, it's reported that three new victims can finally be added to that list, bringing closure to their loved ones.

It's thought that the families were initially contacted about a potential DNA match three years ago, according to the New York Times, and now on 7 August 2025, they were confirmed as being who they thought.

Back in 2001, victims were identified by using a pestle and mortar to crush bone fragments - of course, technology is more advanced now, but the passage of time makes these instances much harder.

“This is the most complex forensic DNA identification effort in history, and it stems from the largest mass murder in U.S. history,” Dr Jason Graham, New York City's chief medical examiner said in an interview.

Mayor Eric Adams echoed the sentiment, adding that the discovery was a "step forward in comforting the family members still aching from that day."

Who were the newly-identified victims of 9/11?

One of them will remain anonymous at the request of their family, but the other two are opening doors to help the world learn more about those who never made it home.

Barbara Keating, 72

Barbara Keating has been identified as one of those who was on the American Airlines Flight that was flown into the north tower (the first of the two to be hit).

While she lived in Palm Springs, California, where she ran a church, it's thought she was on the way home from a summer vacation in Massachusetts when she boarded the doomed Boeing 767 that crashed through floors 93-99.

Initially, an ATM card was found among the rubble, thought to be belonging to her, with her family told not to expect any traces of DNA to be found. However, it was a hairbrush that helped scientists crack the case 24 years on.





Ryan Fitzgerald, 26





Family handout

26-year-old Ryan Fitzgerald was working in the south tower on the day of the attack. He was employed as a foreign currency trader at Fiduciary Trust Company International, and lived in Floral Park, Long Island.

He reportedly called family after the first plane hit the north tower to tell them he was OK and about to leave his office, according to a Newsday report.

It's thought he was identified via remains found in 2002, one year after the attack.

