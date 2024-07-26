New previously unseen 9/11 footage emerges more than two decades after attacks

New footage of the 9/11 attacks has emerged on social media nearly 23 years after the devastating act of terrorism rocked the United States and the rest of the world in 2001.

Despite the attacks occurring more than two decades ago, a large amount of previously unseen footage from that fateful day in New York City has surfaced online thanks to platforms like TikTok.

Now brand new footage of an unseen angle of the World Trade Centre just moments before the first tower collapsed has been shared on YouTube by Kei Sugimoto, who witnessed the historic event in person on the day.

In the video description, Sugimoto writes: "Footage I filmed of the World Trade Center Collapsing on 9/11/2001. Filmed from the roof of 64 St Marks Place in NYC on a Sony VX2000 with teleconverter."

The video which was shared on July 24th has already been viewed more than 32,000 times on YouTube but has gone majorly viral on X/Twitter where it has been seen more than six million times.

The 9/11 attacks, which will have happened 23 years ago this September, continue to produce stories and accounts of the day from a variety of sources.

Recently a TikTok video of a clip from the 2014 documentary Astronauts: Houston We Have a Problem saw Frank Culbertson emotionally recall what it was like witnessing the attack from space.

Discussions around the topic also took a dark turn earlier in 2024, when images of the attacks were displayed by pranksters on the streets of Dublin, Ireland during a live webcam stream to New York.

