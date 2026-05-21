A chink in your armour is OK, says marathon runner supporting mental health

A paramedic is to run the Edinburgh Marathon wearing a full suit of medieval armour to raise money for a mental health charity.

Jay Watt’s gruelling challenge will raise cash for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH), as he aims to show “it’s OK to have a chink in your armour”.

The former soldier, 49, will wear 20kg of armoured plate and chainmail as he takes on the 26-mile course.

It is not the first time he has taken on the challenge in an unusual costume.

Paramedic Jay Watt will run the Edinburgh Marathon in a full suit of armour (SAS/PA)

During his previous stints at the Edinburgh Marathon, Mr Watt has dressed as Buzz Lightyear, aliens, and a giant rabbit to raise money for charity.

He has run every Edinburgh Marathon since 2011.

Strangely, he will not be the only knight on a quest to complete the marathon on Sunday.

Andrew Gray, 28, will also be running the course in a full suite of medieval plate armour as he attempts to break the Guinness World Record for doing so.

The current record stands at six hours, 46 minutes and 59 seconds.

Jay Watt said he is raising money for SAMH to support its work with patients he often encounters as a paramedic (SAS/PA)

Mr Watt, from Edinburgh, said: “In my job, I have encountered patients struggling with their mental health, so this year I wanted to raise awareness of the support SAMH give and raise money to help them continue their important work.

“This is my 20th marathon, and I’ve run in big mascot costumes before, but this year I wanted to break through the stigma of mental health and let people know it’s okay to have a chink in your armour.”

Edinburgh-based blacksmith Kev Paxton helped Mr Watt with alterations to his armour suit.

He has worn it while skiing, boxing, kayaking and more.

Mr Watt said: “Kev has helped me adjust the suit so I can do these activities in it and raise as much awareness as I can.

“By taking part in these sports and fitness activities, I am looking to encourage a positive vibe about mental health and encouraging people to reach out.”