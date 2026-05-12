The White House lashed out at a “moron” who suggested Donald Trump had fallen asleep (again) during an event – but it backfired pretty quickly.

Appearing to doze off during professional engagements is becoming somewhat of a habit for the 79-year-old US president. And, it seems to only be getting worse as he was recently pictured apparently nodding off while standing up .

The most recent case of the president catching forty winks came at a maternal health event held at the White House in the Oval Office on Wednesday (11 May). Sitting at the desk, Trump was seen with his eyes closed while those standing behind him spoke to the press and the cameras that were gathered.

Clearly agitated by the suggestion that Trump was sleeping, the official White House Rapid Response X/Twitter account responded to a still image posted online of Trump with his eyes closed, writing, “He was blinking, you absolute moron”.

But, it very quickly backfired when videos were shared showing that the president had his eyes closed for a very long period of time.

“That’s an awfully long blink!” one news account wrote.

They were far from the only ones who thought Trump was asleep.

“Trump is about to hit REM sleep on camera in the Oval,” another wrote alongside another clip.

Another joked: “We’re about 6 weeks away from him faceplanting into the desk.”

The Democrats’ account mocked: “Our nation's Commander-in-sleep.”

Someone else suggested: “Maybe if he wasn’t up all night posting QAnon memes he would be able to stay awake during public events.”

“This is a real video that should concern every American. He’s not fit to serve,” another argued.

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