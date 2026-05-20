Trump tries to call gas prices 'peanuts' - and people are angry

Donald Trump’s second term as president has been full of all kinds of bizarre and worrying developments, but two things seem to be defining the rhetoric over recent months – the Iran war, and the price of gasoline.

Trump has attempted to downplay the cost of filling up at the pump, but Americans are increasingly unhappy.

The president even admitted he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situations' when making decisions concerning the ongoing Iran war.

Now, Trump’s latest comments have sparked more outrage, after claiming that high prices are “peanuts” compared to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.





Trump said: "This is peanuts. I appreciate everybody putting up with it for a little while, it won’t be much longer.”

He added: “I don't even think about that. What I think about is you can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

One called the comments and Trump's strategy "bizarre".

Another joked: "Trump's right

"Peanuts have also become way too expensive."

Congressman Dwight Evans wrote: "American drivers have paid $40,000,000,000 MORE for gas "since Trump’s war of choice began.

"But to the president that’s just 'peanuts.'"

"He does not care," another said.

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