Warning: Major spoilers ahead

There's just two episodes to go until Euphoria season 3 comes to an end, so you could say we're now in a pretty good position for the fan predictions to flow.

To recap the first six episodes: Until now, Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) OnlyFans career has taken off (and subsequently flatlined after she landed a role on LA Nights, forcing her to delete her account), while her new, yet estranged husband Nate (Jacob Elordi) is seemingly losing more fingers and toes every episode thanks to his eye-watering debt.

Meanwhile, Maddy (Alexa Demie) is taking her role as an adult model agent more seriously, even convincing Silver Slipper owner Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) to let her manage some of his best dancers. Plus, right now, she's pretty much the only thing standing between Alamo killing Rue (Zendaya), who also happens to be relaying information to the police about his operation, to keep herself out of jail.

To say things are hotting up would be an understatement.

HBO

Fast forward to the end of episode 6 'Stand Still and See', and born-again Christian Rue crashes her car, only to be met with a burning Yucca tree - something that has unlocked some major theories about where this is heading.

Season three has been laden with religious symbolism, and a number of smaller details throughout the episodes has people convinced that Rue's story is actually a dramatised, modern-day version of one from the Bible.

It's worth noting that the episode itself, titled 'Stand Still and See', is also a directive from Exodus 14:13 - the same one that Rue is listening to shortly before being caught by the DEA.

HBO

The burning tree in the Bible was God speaking to Moses, and the end of episode six appears to be the first time Rue finally feels relief.

"When Rue is sitting in the church, she is reading the Ten Commandments, which the Lord gave to Moses. The snake was also a large part of the theme of this episode and there are several references to serpents in relation to Moses in Exodus", one Reddit user theorised of the recurring details.

Another echoed a similar prediction, even questioning if Alamo's quiet right-hand man, Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson), could be on Rue's side more than she thinks.

HBO

"She's talking to Bishop about the snake, and in the story of Exodus it's the staff of Moses that turns into a snake which leads the slaves out of Egypt and also devours the Egyptian sorcerer's snakes", they wrote.

"When Rue and Bishop are talking, Bishop is positioned next to the snake. I feel like this was a pretty clear allusion to Bishop actually being some sort of informant or on Rue's side in some way, and that Rue will somehow work with him to 'part the Red Sea' so to speak."

Others queried if Bishop is already secretly working on behalf of the DEA, or that he'll simply turn his back on Alamo all together.

Another pointed out that 'Go Down Moses' is the song used in the scenes of Alamo's flashback.

HBO

However, others went in the complete opposite direction, and think this series of bad events for Rue is a sign of something bigger.

"I believe that when she hit her head on the back window of her car in the first episode, she died. I think the car being stuck, it was a symbol of being in 'limbo'. Maybe this is her own personal hell, and she’s making steps to make it to heaven. I think the last episode we are going to see rue dead in her car in the desert", one user wrote.

"I like this theory", a second fan confirmed.

"I fear she’s going to die saving people… or very close to it", someone else added.

There's only two episodes to go, so watch this space.

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