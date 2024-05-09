Are ABBA performing at this year's Eurovision?

Eurovision is back, with the international singing contest set to take place on Saturday 11 May in Malmö in Sweden this year.

It is also the 50th anniversary of ABBA winning the competition with their hit song Waterloo back in 1974.

Sweden is hosting this year's event after Loreen took the Eurovision trophy last year, but this has led to speculation on whether ABBA who hail from Sweden will make an appearance or take to the stage to mark the occasion.

So could we see an ABBA return?

Sadly for fans, it appears that ABBA will not be performing at Eurovision 2024.

Last year, members Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus made it clear in an interview with the BBC that this wouldn't be on the cards, much to the disappointment of fans.

"I don't want to," Andersson said. "And if I don't want to, the others won't. It's the same for all four of us – someone says, 'no', it's a no."

While Ulvaeus added: "We can celebrate 50 years of ABBA without us being on stage."

Although we won't see ABBA perform at Eurovision, there will be some references in the show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their win.

Executive supervisor of Eurovision Martin Österdah hinted at what viewers can expect for the final.

"We've got Sweden's historic seventh win, tying the all-time record with Ireland, we've got Loreen who is the champion and the only woman to ever win this contest twice, and of course, there's this particular group called ABBA that won the contest 50 years ago with Waterloo. We will be celebrating all these things," he told Deadline.

Despite Österdah not going into too much detail about the tribute, a Eurovision insider revealed it will be "something never seen on TV before."

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place Saturday 11th May at 8pm and is available to watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

