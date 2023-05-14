72 of the funniest Eurovision 2023 memes

Loreen of Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, becoming the first woman, and only the second person, to do so twice.

The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.

She had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.



Her win means she equals the record held by Irish singer Johnny Logan, who triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987.

The UK’s Mae Muller came second from last, with a total of 24 points.

Loreen’s win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo.

Abba also won when the contest was staged in the UK.

The event took place in Brighton as Luxembourg, having won in both 1972 and 1973, declined to host it for a second successive year due to the cost involved.



Here's how the festivities on the night went down on Twitter with all the best memes and reactions.









Yes, that was Kate Middleton in the intro.









Piers Morgan is not in the spirit of things.

Lots of love for Austria's inspired Edgar Allen Poe song.









Not vibing Switzerland.













Not quite sure what Serbia was going for.









We've seen that France entry somewhere before.





Cyprus's entry turned heads for all the right reasons.













Sorry Spain, it's a no.











The bookies favourite Sweden put on a strong effort especcialy when they looked like something from a movie.









Are we feeling the family vibe from Albania?







Graham Norton perfectly summed up Italy's song



Finland and Estonia could not have been more different.

Finland never fails to produce absolute bangers.









Czechia? We're all for it just watch the hair.





Always gotta consult the meme when Australia pop up.



Belgium's hat for the win.









Armenia submitted an Ariana Grande knockoff by the looks of it.





Moldova, yeah...you do you.









Ukraine should probably win again.

Norway is the new Penny Mordaunt apparently.







Germany really divided opinions.











Why did Lithuania look like Liz Truss?





Israel or was it Blackpink?







Slovenia or was it Harry Styles?











We're not sure what to make of Croatia.











Oh god, no...







Once all the singing was done it was time for the votes and those might have been weirder than some of the acts.

In the end, Sweden's Loreen controversially won depriving Finland on what would have been a popular victory.













With that, we'll leave you with this image of Mel Giedroyc churning.













Additional reporting from PA.

