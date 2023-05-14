72 of the funniest Eurovision 2023 memes

Loreen of Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, becoming the first woman, and only the second person, to do so twice.
The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.
She had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.
Her win means she equals the record held by Irish singer Johnny Logan, who triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987.
The UK’s Mae Muller came second from last, with a total of 24 points.
Loreen’s win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo.
Abba also won when the contest was staged in the UK.
The event took place in Brighton as Luxembourg, having won in both 1972 and 1973, declined to host it for a second successive year due to the cost involved.
Here's how the festivities on the night went down on Twitter with all the best memes and reactions.
\u201cEurovision has sent this city round the bend. Why is there a DJ at the Co-Op on Lark Lane lol\u201d— Hats fan account (@Hats fan account) 1683993131
\u201cEUROVISION I'M READY FOR YA #Eurovision2023\u201d— Duolingo \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Duolingo \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1683975305
Yes, that was Kate Middleton in the intro.
\u201cThe Kate Middleton cameo was a bit Kylie Jenner in the WAP video wasn\u2019t it lol #Eurovision\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1684004805
\u201cKate Middleton wasn\u2019t asked to play at the coronation gig then #Eurovision\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1684004828
\u201cKate Middleton playing the piano is pretty good but it's not quite The Queen skydiving with James Bond is it?\n\n#Eurovision\u201d— innocent drinks (@innocent drinks) 1684004716
Piers Morgan is not in the spirit of things.
\u201cIf you\u2019re watching Eurovision, you need to get a life.\u201d— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1684004972
Lots of love for Austria's inspired Edgar Allen Poe song.
\u201cEdgar Allan Poe's ghost being summoned to Liverpool #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision #Austria\u201d— Ella \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee (@Ella \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee) 1684005727
\u201cNot enough Edgar Allen Poe themed techno these days if you ask me #Eurovision2023\u201d— katie spalding (@katie spalding) 1684005806
\u201cIt\u2019s what Edgar Allen Poe would have wanted #Eurovision\u201d— Elizabeth Day (@Elizabeth Day) 1684005746
\u201cjust hannah waddingham vibing to who the hell is edgar \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— daisy (@daisy) 1684005972
Not vibing Switzerland.
\u201c\u2018I don\u2019t wanna be a soldier\u2019. You\u2019re Swiss mate, you\u2019re neutral. Your luck\u2019s in. #Eurovision\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1684006288
\u201clook i said it before and it still stands #Eurovision\u201d— amber\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee (@amber\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddeb\ud83c\uddee) 1684006181
Not quite sure what Serbia was going for.
\u201cSerbia very much bringing fisher price Nine Inch Nails #Eurovision\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1684006776
\u201cPOV you're a bar of soap in a soap dish #Serbia #Eurovision\u201d— Fraser (@Fraser) 1684006652
We've seen that France entry somewhere before.
Cyprus's entry turned heads for all the right reasons.
\u201cCyprus looking like he's ready to try out for his yellow belt #Eurovision2023\u201d— katie spalding (@katie spalding) 1684007182
\u201cThe entire timeline since Cyprus started \n#Eurovision \u201d— TinyDavyQ (@TinyDavyQ) 1683833646
\u201cBenfica B\nBenfica\nAtletico Madrid\n\u2192 Wolverhampton Wanderers (loan)\nWolverhampton Wanderers\n\u2192\u00a0Villarreal\u00a0(loan)\nRio Ave\u201d— Jonny Sharples (@Jonny Sharples) 1684007772
Sorry Spain, it's a no.
\u201cWhy is Spain wearing part of a car crash? #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684007637
\u201cI\u2019m not sure what I expected from Spain but it wasn\u2019t the jarring sensations I\u2019m experiencing\u2026 #eurovision\u201d— dr becki nash (@dr becki nash) 1684007557
\u201cSpain have been investigating the murder of Laura Palmer #Eurovision\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1684007671
The bookies favourite Sweden put on a strong effort especcialy when they looked like something from a movie.
\u201cSweden is making me want to watch A Nightmare on Elm Street #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684007937
\u201cdune 2 trailer just dropped \n#Eurovision2023\u201d— Florence Schechter (@Florence Schechter) 1684008111
Are we feeling the family vibe from Albania?
\u201cThis lot aren't fit to lace Big Paul and the boys boots #Eurovision\u201d— Eugene (@Eugene) 1684008406
\u201cAlbania's idea of family therapy is terrifying #Eurovision\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1684008367
Graham Norton perfectly summed up Italy's song
\u201cNorton on Italy: "He\u2019s dressed like the wife of a mayor at a dinner dance. And at the back there\u2019s a children\u2019s soft play area.\u201d #Eurovision\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1684008624
Finland and Estonia could not have been more different.
\u201c#Eurovision #Eurovision2023 \n\nMe during Estonia VS Me during Finland\u201d— gabbi VOTE #9 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea \u2661 (@gabbi VOTE #9 \ud83c\uddf8\ud83c\uddea \u2661) 1684008752
Finland never fails to produce absolute bangers.
\u201cit\u2019s impossible for finland not to produce bangers #eurovision\u201d— \u0280oss (@\u0280oss) 1684009011
\u201cHurrah for #Finland! #ChaChaCha #Eurovision\nNo I dont know why he's in a crate\u201d— Emily Thornberry (@Emily Thornberry) 1684009001
Czechia? We're all for it just watch the hair.
\u201cTheir hair is a major trip hazard #Czechia #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684009245
\u201cCzechia backstage if they don\u2019t get the #Eurovision votes tonight \nhttps://t.co/goK7oxlFrF\u201d— The Vimto Kid (@The Vimto Kid) 1684009435
\u201cslavko walked so vesna could run #eurovision #czechia\u201d— Dr Zo\u00eb Jay (@Dr Zo\u00eb Jay) 1683663176
Always gotta consult the meme when Australia pop up.
\u201cFor anyone being confused about why Australia is competing. This is the current map of Europe #Eurovision\u201d— Barbara \ud83c\udf38 (@Barbara \ud83c\udf38) 1684005205
Belgium's hat for the win.
\u201cBelgium in the #Eurovision2023\u201d— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@Ireland Simpsons Fans) 1684009915
\u201cBelgium, but every time there\u2019s a close up the hat gets bigger #Eurovision2023\u201d— Joe (@Joe) 1684009799
\u201cWhen you order Boy George from Wish...\n\n#Belgium #Eurovision2023 #Eurovision\u201d— \ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5e \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5f (@\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5e \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd63\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd5e\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd5f) 1684009824
Armenia submitted an Ariana Grande knockoff by the looks of it.
\u201cArmenia Grande. not sure\u201d— Raphael Honigstein\ud83d\udc99 (@Raphael Honigstein\ud83d\udc99) 1684010255
\u201cArmenia Grande. #Eurovision\u201d— Umur \u00c7a\u011f\u0131n Ta\u015f (@Umur \u00c7a\u011f\u0131n Ta\u015f) 1684010390
Moldova, yeah...you do you.
\u201cJesus is back... and he's horny. #Moldova #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684010516
\u201cok moldova do your thing whatever that is idk #eurovision\n\n\u201d— \u2661 (@\u2661) 1684010573
Ukraine should probably win again.
\u201cI\u2019d hate to be Putin when he finds out Ukraine have the Infinity Gauntlet. #EUROVISION\u201d— Matthew Highton (@Matthew Highton) 1684010951
Norway is the new Penny Mordaunt apparently.
\u201cThink #Norway giving off Penny Mordaunt vibes .. #EUROVISION\u201d— emily m (@emily m) 1684011084
\u201cDid they style Norway's act on Penny Mordaunt at the Coronation? #eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684010984
Germany really divided opinions.
\u201cEXCELLENT HEADBANGING CONTENT, GERMANY.\n\n#Eurovision\u201d— Daily Star (@Daily Star) 1684011276
Why did Lithuania look like Liz Truss?
\u201c#LITHUANIA, TASKED TO GO BACK IN TIME TO STUDY A YOUNG "TRUSS", INEXPLICABLY BROUGHT HER TO #EUROVISION\u201d— WOGANBOT (@WOGANBOT) 1684011485
Israel or was it Blackpink?
\u201cA que me recuerda esto? Aaah si! \nIsrael in your area! \n#Eurovision\u201d— Haru\u6625Erik\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f(He/Him) 02/08/22\ud83d\udc89 (@Haru\u6625Erik\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f(He/Him) 02/08/22\ud83d\udc89) 1684011990
\u201cDidn't catch Israel on video but it was v Blackpink in ur area, also she lost her trousers\ud83d\ude06\ud83d\udc4c\ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf1\u201d— \u2b55Elsu\ud83e\udd8a (@\u2b55Elsu\ud83e\udd8a) 1684006862
Slovenia or was it Harry Styles?
\u201cHey Slovenia, Harry Styles wants his outfit back #Eurovision\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684011972
We're not sure what to make of Croatia.
\u201cWhen your da isn't handling his divorce very well #Eurovision #Croatia\u201d— Jono Read (@Jono Read) 1684012217
\u201cme during me when croatia\nballads starts playing \n\n#Eurovision2023 #EUROVISION\u201d— :) (@:)) 1684012252
\u201c"Who are you?"\n\n\u201cYou, but stronger. \u201c\n\n#Eurovision #Eurovision2023 #Croatia\u201d— Saria (@Saria) 1684012166
Oh god, no...
\u201c"and now a last minute replacement for Mae Muller" #Eurovision2023\u201d— General Boles (@General Boles) 1684012395
Once all the singing was done it was time for the votes and those might have been weirder than some of the acts.
\u201c@scottygb Like 5 minutes earlier it looked like this...\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1684017718
In the end, Sweden's Loreen controversially won depriving Finland on what would have been a popular victory.
\u201cWouldn't want to be on the tills at IKEA tomorrow\u201d— HappyToast\u2605 (@HappyToast\u2605) 1684019278
\u201cJustice for Finland they were robbed.\n #Eurovision #Eurovision2023\u201d— MK200034 (@MK200034) 1684019076
\u201cfinland lost to sweden so i blocked ikea #Eurovision2023\u201d— Simone Malec (@Simone Malec) 1684019082
With that, we'll leave you with this image of Mel Giedroyc churning.
\u201cCHURN \ud83e\uddc8 #Eurovision\u201d— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision Song Contest) 1684010359
