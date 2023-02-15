What does the Aegyo TikTok trend mean?

You may have seen the term 'aeygo' taking over TikTok recently – and probably have no idea what it is. But what if we told you, you've probably done it at some point?

The Korean term is defined as: "denoting a Korean cultural style that emphasises the quality of cuteness." In other words, switching up your voice to sound more cutesy. Think along the lines of speaking to a pet, or turning up the cringe when speaking to a partner.

The word has taken social media by storm, prompting one TikTok creator to explain to those blissfully unaware.

In a clip that's racked up over half a million likes, TikToker @bebiisan explains that many people have a "misconception of what aegyo is".

"Aegyo is actually a very broad term for acting cute...". the TikTok user said, before adding: "you can make it extra cringey on purpose" along with an example of her doing "ugly aegyo."



She emphasised the broadness of aegyo, explaining that it's embedded into Korean culture.

@bebiisan learning time #aegyo #korean





"Basically im saying, aegyo could be mild or over the top, through words or through actions, to your family/friends or to your lover, ITS A LOT [sic]," she followed up in the comments.



There has been various dancing and singing challenges circulating across the platform, racking up thousands of views in the process.

One TikToker even shared her version of aegyo by switching from her "cute" voice to her normal one to emphasise the difference between the two.

@jooshica Two different personalities #fyp #korean #aegyo





The viral clip was soon flooded with comments complimenting @jooshica on her "soft" voice, with one saying: "ur aegyo voice wow omg".

Another added: "ALWAYS SLAYING!"

