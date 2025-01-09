Using AI in this way on job applications is 'biggest red flag' for managers

Using artificial intelligence (AI) to create content in job applications is considered a huge red flag but most UK hiring managers, according to a report from the career resources website CV Genius.

Using AI in other ways during the application process has been celebrated by some online - but for managers, actually using it to create content on applications is a no-go area.

Out of the 620 responses from hiring managers across the country included in the report, which was published last year, a whopping 80 per cent have a negative opinion on AI-generated content - half of the hiring managers say it's a "dealbreaker" if it is used by a candidate.

Despite this, almost 40 per cent of British graduates used AI to improve job applications, research from Bright Network found.

However, candidates may want to think twice before getting a little help from AI.

Since apparently, hiring managers say it stands out a mile when applicants use this tool as three-quarters of them admitted they could recognise when AI has been used on an application.

With the rise of AI, hiring managers are noticing it being used in job applications

So it's bad news if you've used AI to create content on your job application, particularly in the legal and computing sectors as nearly half of hiring managers in those industries were most against AI-generated content and would go so far as to “throw out” an application that had elements of this.

Does this view on AI job applications differ according to age?

It seems Gen Z - people born between 1997-2012 - do not have a positive view on job applications that use AI as they are 67 per cent more likely than their elder predecessors to say they would reject the applicant for this particular reason.

There is no denying how AI technology has advanced in recent years and as a result, we're seeing it used more in the job application process.

But it's not just candidates who are using AI for their job applications, as employers are also using AI too.

In fact, four in 10 companies will adopt AI for job interviews by this year, with 15 per cent saying there will be no human input whatsoever into selecting candidates, a survey by Resume Builder found.

Meanwhile, a man recently made headlines after he openly confessed to relying on AI for a helping hand, using it to submit 1,000 job applications overnight while he slept and managed to land 50 job interviews in just one month.

