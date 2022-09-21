Republican candidate offers to send reporter porn at press conference

The Republican candidate for governor of state in Michigan, Tudor Dixon, is turning heads after she asked a reporter at a press conference if she wanted her to send her some porn.

"Do you need me to define pornographic?" Dixon asked, when questioned over the content of books in schools, and what should be allowed.

She went on to give a definition of 'porn' before adding: "Do you want me to send you some so you can see them? That would be fine."

