Albino buffalo named 'Donald Trump' becomes viral sensation in Bangladesh

A rare albino buffalo, affectionately dubbed "Donald Trump" by locals, has become an unlikely sensation in Bangladesh, drawing large crowds to the national zoo since its arrival last week. The animal, with its distinctive golden tuft of hair and imposing 700-kilogram (1,500-pound) frame, first captured public attention when a farmer noted its striking resemblance to the US president.

A video of the pale, horned mammal quickly went viral on social media, prompting a surge of visitors to the farm outside Dhaka where it resided. Originally destined for slaughter as part of the Muslim festival of sacrifice, the buffalo's fate took an unexpected turn. Citing security concerns, the government intervened, ordering its transfer to the capital's zoo.

Now, despite sweltering heat, throngs of people are braving the conditions to catch a glimpse of the celebrity bovine. On a recent Tuesday, visitors pressed against the enclosure fence, phones aloft, as fathers hoisted their children for a better view. A dedicated zoo worker was seen pampering the animal, brushing its hair to one side and hosing it down to keep it cool, aided by fans.

"There is a resemblance to Donald Trump in its eyes, hairstyle, and skin color," remarked Mohammed Nasim, a student from Dhaka. "And just as Donald Trump has a distinctive personality and lifestyle, this buffalo, after going viral, is now living a similar kind of life, enjoying a lot of attention and special treatment."

AP Photo/Al-emrun Garjon

The naming, however, has not been without controversy. Local media reported that an exhibit sign initially bearing the name "Donald Trump" was later removed, and the zoo curator was dismissed on Saturday, though no official reason was provided. Some found the moniker disrespectful.

"Giving a farm animal the name of one of the world’s most influential leaders was certainly the wrong thing to do," stated Dhaka resident Mohammad Joynal Adedin, who nonetheless visited the zoo. "It seems disrespectful. I think the farmer who did this made a poor decision."

The buffalo had been sold ahead of Eid al-Adha, the "Feast of Sacrifice." Following Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed's order for police to take it into custody, the buyer was refunded. "Since before Eid, I had been seeing posts on Facebook saying that ‘Donald Trump’ would be sacrificed. Later, I heard that instead of being sacrificed, it had been placed in a zoo," explained Mohammad Habibur Rahman, a visitor from Jashore. "So, I thought I would come to the zoo and see ‘Donald Trump’ for myself."