Why are Argentina proving controversial at the World Cup?

Argentina are through to the World Cup semi-final where they face England tonight (July 15), in what is set to be a highly anticipated match.

If you're been online during the tournament, you may have noticed that while Argentina has a big passionate fan base with super star Lionel Messi on the team, there are also ardent voices who are rooting against the defending champions.

"New ick: He’s an Argentina fan," one viral X post read, while another echoed, "Even if Argentina was playing alone in the stadium I'll support stadium."

There are a number of reasons that you could point to why this is the case - the most recent being what happened in Argentina's quarter-final match against Egypt where they made a 3-2 comeback to win the game.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina runs with the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

But it wasn't without controversy as when Egypt were 2-0 up, had a goal was controversially disallowed, meanwhile its request for video review of an Argentina goal was denied, resulting in complaints that the video review (VAR) was employed unevenly.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said, "“It’s all about money, adding, “They want Messi to stay in the tournament. In football, many things happen off the pitch because of interests. What happened was unfair. Egypt deserved to qualify. We were the better team.

“We have been treated unfairly today. We have suffered injustice. It is my own way of speaking up and standing up. I am not going to watch another match in this tournament.”

In response, FIFA has hit back with chief refereeing officer Pierluigi Collina saying how "nobody can question the integrity."

"Of course, constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport," Collina said.

Elsewhere, an investigation has been opened by FIFA in light of allegations of racist abuse from a video involving popular streamer IShowSpeed and an Argentina fan.

IShowSpeed of Wildcats FFC before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for OBB Media - FANATICS STUDIOS

During an IShowSpeed livestream from the match, the streamer could be heard asking a fan in an Argentina jersey what was being said toward him.

That's when IShowSpeed, who is Black, appeared to be informed by the Spanish-speaking fan he was told to “go cry to the zoo.”

FIFA said in a statement, "FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society."

"FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

Argentina players celebrate after the 3-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final match between Argentina and Switzerland at Kansas City Stadium on July 11, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

Previously, researchers have said the country must confront its "European" self-image and the "erasure of blackness" and Indigenous history, as more than 200,000 enslaved Africans arrived at the twin ports of the River Plate between the 16th and 19th centuries.

But today, statistically Black people make up less than one per cent of the Argentina's population and there are currently no Black players on Argentina's football team.

In 2024, when Argentina won the Copa América, a chant was sang by Argentina players about France's diverse team which resulted in French Football Federation said it would file a complaint with FIFA over "racist and discriminatory remarks." Enzo Fernández later apologized, and his Premier League club, Chelsea, opened an internal disciplinary investigation.

This was later closed by the Premier League side after Fernández apologised to several of his French teammates, while he is also understood to have volunteered to make a contribution to an anti-discrimination charity, via the Chelsea Foundation and the club said at the time it would match his donation.

The club consider the matter resolved, with sources telling PA news agency that the club were impressed with Fernándezs maturity.

Although this is not reflective of all Argentina supporters, it provides wider historical context and understanding on the matter.

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