Trump’s latest inflation boast has been promptly shut down

US president Donald Trump is back talking about inflation again, and this time he’s insisted the current financial situation is not his fault, instead blaming his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters inside the Oval Office on Tuesday, the Republican said: “Inflation’s down. We inherited the worst inflation in the history of our country.

“They say 48 years, it was the worst in the history of our country from Biden, Sleepy Joe. He might have been sleepy, but boy he could create inflation like nobody and I inherited that, and I got blamed for it, and it’s not my fault.

“We are putting it to sleep … Inflation is way down, that means prices are coming way down and we’re doing a great job.

“Remember that for the midterms, I say to that camera. Remember that ‘cause nobody else would do it.”

Except, people were quick to both criticise Trump’s comments, and fact-check them:

“Inflation was lower when Joe Biden left office than it is now,” noted political commentator Jo Carducci, known online as JoJoFromJerz:

Democratic whip Katherine Clark, a representative for Massachusetts, tweeted: “Inflation is at a record high because of Donald Trump’s tariffs and reckless war. The only thing he is putting to sleep is himself”:

And news outlet MeidasTouch referenced comments made by Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign:

Trump’s latest comments on inflation come a month after he told reporters he wasn’t concerned about inflation figures which came out the same day.

“I love it. I love the inflation,” he said.

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